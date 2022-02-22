see the most profitable from B3 – Investimentos – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

The Fiagros were authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) in August last year and entered the stock market with the aim of replicating some of the advantages of FIIs, but focusing on the agro-industrial sector.

So far, of the total funds present in the market, six have presented a positive return since the beginning of their operations.

Available on the Brazilian Stock Exchange since August last year, investment funds in agro-industrial production chains (Fiagros) already show good results for the investor.

In addition to having the same advantages as Real Estate Funds (FIIs), such as the exemption from Income Tax (IR) on income for individuals, this asset class is linked to the agribusiness sector, the engine of the country’s economy and considered resistant to market volatility.

The shares of the first Fiagro were traded on B3 in October 2021. Until the first weeks of February this year, another 10 started trading. A survey carried out by Teva Indices, at the request of the E-Investorshows that most of these assets already deliver positive returns to investors.

According to Manda Coura, head of structured products at Suno Asset, Fiagros usually invest in Agribusiness Receivables Certificates (CRA) that have constant payments, which justifies the positive performance of the funds. “When you have allocations in CRAs, the funds already start to distribute, which makes the assets have productive profitability”, she says.

This is the case of the Fiagro VGIA11. The fund delivers the second highest return on B3 so far, with a return of 4.9% from the beginning of its activities until last Thursday’s trading session (17). According to Valora Investimentos, the fund’s manager, 99.6% of resources are allocated to CRAs. In addition, the product has exposure in the segments of cooperatives and agricultural input distributors.

“We understand that it is a safer dynamic in terms of liquidity, since you have a guarantee of compliance with contracts (from the cooperatives and distributors) and because these are agricultural cycles that have been repeated for many years”, points out Guilherme Grahl, associate at Valora Investimentos and specialist in agribusiness.

Regarding funds that have not yet presented good returns, Thais Teixeira, Head of Investment Banking at Lifetime, explains that the negative performance may be associated with the fund’s initial costs that penalize profitability.

“Being negative today does not mean it will be negative two months from now”, emphasizes Teixeira. Another justification is the grace period for making payments to shareholders. “We have a lot of CRAs that have good profitability, but they have a grace period of a year or two to start paying off,” he says.

Characteristics of Fiagros

The Fiagros were authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) in August last year and entered the stock market with the aim of replicating some of the advantages of FIIs, but focusing on the agro-industrial sector.

And the income tax exemption for distributed income is not the only advantage of the product.

According to Gustavo Almeida, responsible for Fiagro’s commercial area at XP Asset, Fiagros allow investors to reallocate their resources to agribusiness at a low ticket compared to other investment alternatives available to individuals. “Either the investor bought shares in the few companies listed on the agribusiness exchange or bought securities from CRAs”, he explains.

As 2022 is expected to be a year of volatility due to political and economic factors, the agribusiness sector is usually an alternative for investors looking to protect their resources.

In addition to the sector benefiting from the exchange rate variation, Almeida points out that Brazil is considered the world’s breadbasket, which highlights the importance of this business segment for the local and international economy. “Agribusiness has an export profile and this characteristic makes the sector turn to the domestic market when it is more thriving or to the foreign market at certain times,” he says.

The performance of the Teva Ações Commodities Brasil Index, which includes agribusiness segments, signals how profitable the sector can be for investors. In 2021, the index registered a performance of 23.6% in the year, while the Ibovespa ended with a low of 11.9%. Meat and derivatives was the subsector that presented the highest return among the segments, recording a gain of 7.7% in the same year.

The other advantage is the management of funds, which are carried out by managers who are specialists in agribusiness and who have more knowledge when it comes to choosing the best securities. According to Teixeira, this feature brings more security to small and medium investors. “Having qualified management to choose roles in the agro sector, which is not a very trivial sector. I would say this is the biggest benefit”, evaluates Lifetime’s head of investment banking.

For these reasons, experts are optimistic for the new asset class and project that new funds will be launched on the market by the end of 2022. “We have seen many initiatives for new launches and we will also see Fiagros with a little more complexities and with much more attractive rates of return”, says Ricardo Propheta, CEO of BRZ Investimentos.

