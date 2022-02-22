Senate Committee Approves Bill That Regulates Cryptocurrency Financial Transactions | Economy

The Senate Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) unanimously approved on Tuesday (22) the report by Senator Irajá (PSD-TO) on the project that regulates financial transactions made with cryptocurrencies or digital currencies.

The approved text provides, among other points, for the inclusion in the Penal Code of a specific crime for fraud involving cryptocurrencies (read more below).

As it was approved by the CAE on a final basis, the project must go straight to the Chamber of Deputies’ analysis (the rule provides, in these cases, that at least nine senators must appeal to the presidency of the House so that the text is voted on in the plenary before proceed to the Chamber).

If the bill is approved by the deputies without amendment, it will go to presidential sanction. There is no deadline for this to happen.

The discussion takes place amid the increased interest of Brazilian investors, while there is still no specific regulation for digital currencies in the country.

Value moved in cryptocurrencies doubled in 2021

As shown in g1, Brazilian taxpayers communicated to the Federal Revenue a total of R$ 200.7 billion in cryptocurrency transactions last yeara value that is more than double that recorded in 2020.

In addition, the average number of people reporting transactions with virtual currencies rose from 125,000 per month in 2020 to 459,000 per month in 2021.

According to the proposal, after the law is passed, companies that already operate in the financial market will have at least six months to adapt to the new rules.

Authored by Senator Flávio Arns (Rede-PR), the text approved by the senators establishes that it will be up to the Executive to regulate the provision of virtual asset services and delimits some guidelines, including:

free enterprise and free competition;

information security and protection of personal data.

In addition, the text provides for the need for “prevention of money laundering, concealment of assets, rights and values, combating the activities of criminal organizations, the financing of terrorism and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, in line with international standards”.

The project includes in the Penal Code the crime of fraud in the provision of virtual asset servicesdefined as “organizing, managing, offering portfolios or intermediating operations involving virtual assets, in order to obtain an unlawful advantage, to the detriment of others, inducing or keeping someone in error, through artifice, ruse, or any other fraudulent means”.

The penalty, in these cases, is to four to eight years’ imprisonment, plus a fine.

The proposal also defines rules for the operation of virtual asset service providers in Brazil and provides for the prior authorization of the Central Bank for the performance of these companies.

If it acts without this authorization, the operator will be framed in the law that typifies the crime against the financial system.

Bitcoin: Know what it is and how the most popular cryptocurrency works

Those who operate without authorization, or obtain it through a false document, can be punished with a penalty of one to four years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine.

During the vote, the rapporteur stated that the opinion is the result of a “four hands” work and was built alongside the Central Bank, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the Federal Revenue, in addition to private entities.

“Our objective within this regulatory framework is to stimulate the business environment, not to stifle it, but to create mechanisms that can protect good investors, individuals, legal entities, liberal professionals, the self-employed, who see an opportunity to investments within a business environment that is obviously suitable”, said senator Irajá.

The bill also determines that, like stock exchanges and insurance brokers, providers of virtual asset services must identify their customers and keep a record of every transaction with national or foreign currency that exceeds the limit determined by the competent authority.

If the transfer exceeds this limit, companies will have to notify the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) within 24 hours, as determined by the Money Laundering Law.

The proposal also adjusts the law and defines that a financial institution is “the legal entity that offers services related to operations with virtual assets, including intermediation, negotiation or custody”.

According to the text, operations conducted in the virtual assets market will be supported by the rules of the Consumer Protection Code.