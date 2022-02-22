Ship with 4,000 cars has a fire under control; see how it turned out

The cargo ship that carried 4,000 Volkswagen Group cars from Germany to the United States and caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean finally had its fire under control after being adrift for about a week with its interior being consumed by flames.

Despite the damaged cars, the 22 people who were part of the crew were rescued by the Portuguese army. The complexity of extinguishing the fire came from the fact that the vessel had among its cars a good part of electric and hybrid engines, with lithium-ion batteries.

“The fire has subsided in the last few hours,” said João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the port closest to Faial Island in Portugal, according to Reuters.

“Our concern has been about pollution, as the ship has large amounts of fuel on board and car batteries, but so far there are no sources of pollution.”

Now, with the fire out, the ship is expected to be towed to Europe or the Bahamas in the coming days.

Porsche confirmed that 1,100 of its cars were on the vessel, with Bentley also making 189 models official on board. Audi and Volkswagen also confirmed models on board, but did not make the exact number official. Rumors say that Lamborghini models were also part of the cargo. In all, 3,965 cars were being transported.

The damage to the ship is billionaire if accounted for in reais, as it would be between US$ 282 thousand (R$ 1.4 billion) and US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.5 billion).

