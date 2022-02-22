Ship with big cars is still on fire after 7 days and causes billionaire damage

The freighter Felicity Ace, which was heading from Germany to the United States carrying around 4,000 Volkswagen Group vehicles – including models from brands such as Volkswagen, Porsche (1,100 units), Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley (189 units) – continues to burn. adrift in the Atlantic Ocean seven days after the fire started.

Now, according to a report by the publication Reinsurance News, calculations suggest that the loss of the vessel to its insurer should be around US$ 500 million – or R$ 2.5 billion at the current price.

According to the ship’s operator – Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), from Singapore – the fire should only be brought under control from the 23rd and 24th of February, after the arrival of specific equipment to extinguish the flames. The biggest problem to control the fire is the lithium-ion batteries of the electric models.

At the moment, the ship – 200 meters long and 15 meters high – is located 170 km off the coast of Faial Island, in Portugal. Now, the great concern is that the sea waters are contaminated by fluids present on the vessel.

Among the electric cars present are the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron and the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4. The crew of 22 managed to escape and was quickly rescued just last week.

