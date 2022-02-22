Singer Paulinha Abelha needs blood donations; learn how to help | Sergipe

A blood donation campaign for singer Paulinha Abelha is being carried out by the Institute of Hematology and Hemotherapy of Sergipe (IHHS). The member of the band Calcinha Preta, who was hospitalized on the 11th of this month with kidney failure, is in a coma and her health is considered serious.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The medical team is in the process of clinical investigation of other issues, such as what is causing the artist’s coma. A press conference was scheduled for this Tuesday (22), at the Primavera Hospital, where she is, to talk about her health condition.

Blood types O+ and O- can be destined for the singer, from Monday to Thursday, from 7 am to 5 pm, on Friday from 7 am to 4 pm, and on Saturday, from 8 am to 12 pm.

The headquarters of the IHHS is located at Rua Guilhermino Rezende, 187, Salgado Filho, in Aracaju. In Nossa Senhora do Socorro, donations can be made at Shopping Prêmio, stores 164 and 165. In the city of Lagarto, donations can be made at the José Vieira Filho Medical Center, Praça Filomeno Hora, 52, Centro (1st floor). In Itabaiana, at the São José Maternity Hospital, downtown.

If there are groups of more than ten people to donate, it is necessary to contact one of the numbers in this link.

2 of 2 Fans and members of the band Calcinha Preta gather every night at the door of the hospital where Paulinha Abelha is hospitalized — Photo: Viktor Romão Fans and members of the band Calcinha Preta gather every night at the door of the hospital where Paulinha Abelha is hospitalized — Photo: Viktor Romão

Who is Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta

Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized on February 11 in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was to treat kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed.

On the 14th, the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU, in addition to undergoing dialysis.

In the medical bulletin released on the 17th, it was announced that Paulinha was in a coma, and because of neurological instability, she did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer, but at the end of the night the situation changed, and around 23, she was transferred to Hospital Primavera, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests.

On the 18th, the medical bulletin reported that the singer remained in a coma, clinically stable, with a controlled infection and breathing with the support of a device. The singer’s advice also informed that the possibility of brain death is ruled out, and that this afternoon she undergoes another hemodialysis session. He also informed that she is undergoing a new treatment, which should only respond within 72 hours. Regarding the transfer of Paulinha Abelha to a hospital in another state, the advisory said that there is no forecast of when this may happen.

At the end of Saturday morning (19) it was announced that after the investigation with complementary exams, the possibility of the singer having “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community” was ruled out. The document did not provide further details on which diseases these would be. That night, doctors reported that she was intubated and in a persistent coma.

The bulletin released on Sunday (20) reported that the singer had a serious neurological condition and remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She is also in a coma and intubated.

This Monday (21), the artist continued with a severe neurological condition, without any signs of hemodynamic instability, breathing with the help of devices and requiring dialysis.