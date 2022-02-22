Smiles offers up to 90% bonus on Livelo transfers

THE smiles is offering up to 90% bonus on Livelo point transfers. Offer is valid only until tomorrow (22).

bonus

Check out the bonus below:

90% bonus: Clube Livelo subscribers or Clube Smiles subscribers or Diamond customers;

50% bonus: other Smiles customers.

How to participate

Register on the promotion page between 02/21 and 02/22/2022; transfer from 10,000 Livelo points for Smiles until 02/22/2022; Earn up to 90% of bonus miles, which will be credited until 03/10/2022.

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check the available plans:

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Important informations

There is a limitation of 300,000 bonus miles per CPF or Family Account;

The transferred Smiles miles will be valid according to the category of the participant in the Smiles program, under the terms of the Smiles program regulations. Bonus miles will expire 12 months from the date the bonus is credited to your Smiles account.

Miles will be credited to your Smiles account until 03/10/2022.

Comment

This can be a good opportunity to transfer your points from Livelo to Smiles with up to a 90% bonus. However, keep in mind that during the last month there was an excellent promotion that offered up to 100% bonus on transfers between companies.

Thinking about participating? For more information, visit the promotion website.