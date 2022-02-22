Solar eruption recorded in an unprecedented way by the European space agency; see images

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Solar Orbiter spacecraft recorded the eruption of the largest “solar flare” ever seen in a single image of the solar disk in its entirety. This type of phenomenon is different from solar flares, which had a high degree of intensity last year and were capable of putting part of the Earth at risk of a geomagnetic storm. Solar prominences are large structures of tangled magnetic field lines that hold dense concentrations of plasma suspended above the Sun’s surface, sometimes taking the form of arcs. Often associated with coronal mass ejections, solar flares can wreak havoc on our technology and everyday life if they are aimed at Earth.

The registration made by ESA took place on 15 February. The phenomenon extended millions of kilometers into space, but fortunately the coronal mass ejection was not directed towards Earth. It is actually traveling in the opposite direction; the eruption must have originated on the side of the Sun facing away from us. The images were captured by the “Full Sun Imager” instrument (FSI), part of the “Extreme Ultraviolet Imager” (EUI) on Solar Orbiter. The FSI was designed to observe the entire solar disk, even during close passes to our star. Other space telescopes, such as the SOHO satellite operated jointly by ESA and NASA, often capture solar activity like this one. However, recordings are typically made closer to or farther from the Sun through an occulter, which blocks the glare of the solar disk to allow detailed images of the corona itself.