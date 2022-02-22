Square Enix considers creating more HD-2D remakes of SNES classics • Eurogamer.pt

Square Enix is ​​considering developing more remakes with the visual style they call “HD-2D”, used in games like Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy.

After announcing the HD-2D remakes of Dragon Quest 3 and Live A Live, Square Enix is ​​studying the possibility of developing more updated versions of SNES classics, recreated with this visual style.

During a broadcast on YouTube, members of the Triangle Strategy team confirmed that Yosuka Matsuda, president of Square Enix, wants to release more SNES remakes in HD-2D.

“The president told us to make more use of HD-2D, so we decided to think about recreating games from the past,” said Tomoya Asano, producer of Triangle Strategy.

“We took possible titles and thought about what could be done in HD-2D and went to the president. The list of titles included games released by Square and Enix for the SNES, the ones that are suitable for HD-2D, the that don’t sit well with it and those that are unplayable, like mahjong titles.”

According to Asano, Live A Live was the preferred choice, but ActRaiser took second place, which was entitled to remaster in 2021.