SSD 480 GB: see eight models for from R$ 354 | Which one to buy?

The 480 GB SSD is a good option to expand the storage of devices such as PCs and notebooks. They work as a more agile alternative to mechanical hard drives and can improve the user experience for gamers or users of heavy programs. That’s because, while an HD offers an average read speed of 120 Mb/s, an entry-level SSD already delivers around 500 Mb/s, which directly impacts the overall system performance.

Brands like Crucial, Sandisk and Western Digital offer options at prices that start at around R$341. In the following list, see eight 480 GB SSD models. It is worth noting that, for our list, we take into account aspects such as technical data, consumer reviews and price.

1 of 9 Kingston SA400S37/480G SSD is an entry-level option with good storage volume — Photo: Disclosure / Kingston Kingston SA400S37/480G SSD is an entry-level option with good storage volume — Photo: Disclosure / Kingston

2 of 9 BX500 SSDs use 3D NAND technology and allow speeds of up to 540 MB/s — Photo: Disclosure/Crucial BX500 SSDs use 3D NAND technology and allow speeds of up to 540 MB/s.

Crucial’s BX500 is a SATA SSD, which is a type of model that is compatible with a larger amount of devices such as notebooks, PCs and consoles. The option promises to offer improved performance, having a read and write speed of 540 Mb/s (a value considered good). In this way, it provides more agility in the boot system, loading files and games.

On Amazon, this SSD has a rating of 4.8 out of 5, garnering praise for its high value for money and quality. Its main criticisms are linked to its guarantee, which, according to users, is not very affordable. The model has a compact size and is ideal for those looking for an affordable option that maintains quality. Found for values ​​from R$ 341, it can be used for games or day-to-day activities.

Pros: high compatibility and good read and write speed;

Cons: Customers report warranty issues.

3 of 9 Kingston SA400S37 — Photo: Publicity/Amazon Kingston SA400S37 — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

Kingston’s SSD is another SATA standard option – meaning it’s compatible with a good range of devices. This feature guarantees a great usability to the model, which can be used to give an older PC, console or notebook a life span. It is also recommended for those looking to play more fluidly or open heavy software with ease.

Even being an entry-level option, the SA400S37 delivers performance similar to intermediate solutions, offering read and write speeds in the region of 500 Mb/s. SATA SSDs have a 2.5” form factor – that is, about the size of a notebook hard drive. In this way, they can also be used as external disks via a USB case.

On Amazon, this model has a score of 4.8 out of 5. The praise is related to cost-effectiveness and performance, which matches what consumers expect. Criticism, in turn, is related to a possible fragility of the option. It can be found for around R$349.

Pros: good compatibility and cost-effectiveness;

Cons: Material can be fragile.

4 of 9 SanDisk Plus is an SSD for notebooks that comes in various size options — Photo: Disclosure/SanDisk SanDisk Plus is an SSD for notebooks that comes in various size options — Photo: Disclosure/SanDisk

The Sandisk SSD is another model in the SATA standard, therefore, an alternative for those looking to improve the storage speed of PCs, notebooks and consoles. It can also be used as external storage. The 2.5” model acts silently and promises good performance for games and everyday tasks.

Unlike other models in the segment, the Sandisk disk offers different read and write speeds, with 535 Mb/s read and 445 Mb/s write. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, it is praised for its fluidity and durability. Criticism, however, is aimed at compatibility with the Linux system. Found for from R$ 399, it is suitable for those looking for an option with a faster reading speed and have more budget.

Pros: good fluidity and reading speed;

Cons: Lower recording speed than competitors.

5 of 9 WDS480G2G0A that promises good performance and lower energy consumption — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon WDS480G2G0A that promises good performance and lower energy consumption — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

WD’s Green Line SSD is yet another 2.5” SATA alternative that is compatible with a variety of devices. A differential of the Western Digital disk, however, is that it promises to have a lower energy consumption, which can be interesting for those who intend to adopt the model in a laptop, as it tends to consume less battery.

The disk promises a read and write speed of 545 Mb/s – that is, a good number for those looking to improve the performance of their devices. It works well on mobile devices in general, holding a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon. The praise is focused on the SSD’s performance, while the criticism is aimed at the warranty, which, according to users, is difficult to access. Aimed at users who want a model that does not consume a lot of battery, it can be found for from R$ 399.

Pros: lower battery consumption and good read and write speed;

Cons: Guaranteed difficult to access.

6 of 9 SU630 is a SATA SSD from Adata that promises good performance — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon SU630 is a SATA SSD from Adata that promises good performance — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The Adata SSD presents a different approach from the other 2.5” SATA disks, promising a good guarantee of data maintenance by the adopted QLC 3D Nand technology. This feature basically means that the SSD has more layers of silicon chips, which means that more information can be stored inside. Like other models shown, it is also compatible with various devices.

The SU630, according to the manufacturer, delivers a read speed of 520 Mb/s and a write speed of 450 Mb/s, which, even being below other competitors, is still faster than an HD. The manufacturer also offers software for users to control more SSD resources, which is interesting for more experienced users. It is suitable for those who have more budget and are looking for an option with 3D Nand.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, this option has received praise from users for improving the performance of their machines. Criticism, on the other hand, was in relation to compatibility with older macOS devices – which, according to customers, can give errors. Found for from R$420, it is a good model for games and everyday tasks.

Pros: good compatibility and read speed;

Cons: Below average write speed.

7 out of 9 PNY CS900 has an elegant look for an SSD — Photo: Playback/Amazon PNY’s CS900 has an elegant look for an SSD — Photo: Playback/Amazon

The PNY SSD is yet another model with a focus on energy efficiency, which promises below-average battery consumption. The disk is also SATA standard and therefore can be used in a good variety of devices.

The CS900 promises good performance, with a read speed of 550 Mb/s and a write speed of up to 500 Mb/s. It is aimed at those who have more budget and are willing to invest a little more in exchange for a few Mb/s of advantage.

On Amazon, it has a score of 4.7 out of 5, pleasing users for the performance it offers. The criticisms are due to the warranty, which is not covered in Brazil. It can be found for around R$424.

Pros: promise of lower consumption, good performance, compatibility;

Cons: High price compared to similar competitors.

8 of 9 Kingston A400 SA400M8 appears in SATA and M.2 versions — Photo: Disclosure/Kingston Kingston A400 SA400M8 appears in SATA and M.2 versions — Photo: Disclosure/Kingston

This SATA SSD, unlike the models presented so far, uses the M.2 interface, present in the vast majority of modern laptops and computers. It is not as popular as traditional SATA ports and therefore may not be compatible with older devices. By using a different connector, the A400 can be used together with a SATA HD that the user already has, providing even more agility to the device.

By using a different connection, the A400 can have a slightly more complex installation, since in most cases the M.2 connector is in a less accessible position on the board. Kingston’s disk promises a read speed of 500 Mb/s and a write speed of up to 450 Mb/s.

On Amazon, it has a 4.6 out of 5, with rave reviews regarding its versatile performance, which adapts to the tasks at hand. The criticisms are in relation to compatibility, which is lower than the options presented so far. It is mainly suitable for those who want to use SSD in conjunction with HD, being found for from R$ 450.

Pros: can be used together with another SATA disk and good reading performance;

Cons: More complex installation and lower recording speed than competitors.

9 of 9 Multilaser W500 has a high price considering its performance — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Multilaser W500 has a high price considering its performance — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Multilaser’s Warriors W500 is yet another 2.5” SATA disk that can boost your PC, notebook or console experience. The SSD promises a read speed of 540 Mb/s and a write speed of 500 Mb/s, which ensures agile and smoother performance in games, heavy software and everyday tasks.

According to Multilaser, this SSD can be up to ten times faster than a conventional HD and also has reduced energy consumption. However, while delivering good performance, other competitors offer similar speed for a lower price – an aspect that can be considered by those looking for more cost-effective storage.

On Amazon, it’s the best rated on the list, keeping a score of 4.9 out of 5. The praise is mainly in relation to the SSD’s performance, which, according to consumers, is worth the investment. Aimed at the gamer audience, it can be found for around R$450.

Pros: good compatibility and good performance;

Cons: High price compared to competitors.

