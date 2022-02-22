Stay on top of Tuesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Peter Nurse and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize two breakaway regions in Ukraine and deploy his troops is having a widespread impact. US stocks are set to open lower, with eyes also on gains in Home Depot (NYSE:) (SA:) and Macy’s (NYSE:) (SA:). The ruble has seen volatile trading as crude and crude prices soar.

The Brazilian government intends to launch a credit line to help with the default of SMEs.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Tuesday, February 22nd.

1. Russia moves to eastern Ukraine

Tensions between the West and Russia escalated dramatically on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered his forces into the regions.

This comes after weeks of Russian troop concentrations on the Ukrainian border, as well as extensive military exercises in neighboring Belarus, prompting the US to warn that an invasion of Ukraine was imminent.

The US President promptly issued executive orders banning trade with the two breakaway regions, and more sanctions against Russia are expected to be followed by the US and its European allies.

Investors are now looking to see whether Putin holds his troops in eastern Ukraine, or whether an invasion of the entire country, including the capital Kiev, is in his sights. The latest move would certainly result in even tougher sanctions from the West, even as some European nations have been wary of the economic consequences they could face in penalizing Russia, especially given its reliance on it for gas imports.

The financial repercussions of Putin’s move to Ukraine are already being felt, with the fall to a more than 15-month low on Tuesday before cutting some losses. By 9:08 a.m., it was down 0.31% to $79.5059 after rallying to 80.5825 in early trading, the pair’s strongest level since Nov 2, 2020.

Helping the ruble out of lows were comments from the Russian central bank, which said it was ready to take all necessary steps to support financial stability. The central bank said banks will be able to use the market value of stocks and bonds in their portfolios from February 18, ie before the move to Ukraine, in earnings reports until October.

JPMorgan also downgraded its stance on Russian equities to “neutral” from “overweight”, expecting further stock market declines in the near future. Russia may not pay foreign shareholders in the event of severe sanctions, the bank added.

2. US stocks set to open lower on eastern European concerns

US equity markets are set to open lower later as US investors return from the long weekend to try to digest escalating tensions in Eastern Europe.

At 9:10 am, futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.67%, while the S&P 500 and 0.33% were down 0.24% and 0.33%, respectively. The , the main ETF that measures the performance of Brazilian stocks, advanced 0.36% premarket on Wall Street.

The corporate earnings season is coming to an end and just under 80% of the roughly 400 companies listed on the company have surpassed analysts’ expectations, according to data from FactSet.

More results are expected today from companies such as Home Depot and Macy’s before the opening, and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:) after the closing.

The eyes will also be General Electric (NYSE:) (SA:) after the conglomerate’s shares tumbled on Friday’s losses after a cautious outlook. HSBC (NYSE:) (SA:) will also be in focus after the lender reported it nearly doubled fourth-quarter after-tax earnings to $2 billion, but also a $500 million charge, primarily due to its exposure to the real Chinese commercial state.

3. Credit for SMEs

The Government intends to launch a line of credit through a Provisional Measure to help with the issue of default. The project intends to release up to R$ 100 billion for small entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium-sized companies (SMEs).

Scheduled to be launched after Carnival, the objective is to serve businesses that earn up to R$ 300 million per year. For this, credit guarantee funds would be used, since the Ministry of Economy understands that the amount that was not used as guarantee can be reapplied.

The credit package must include the renegotiation of debts contracted during the pandemic and measures to reduce bureaucracy that were adopted in 2020 to take credit must also be valid in this program.

4. US Consumer Confidence

Tuesday’s list of US economic data includes the e numbers for February, which are expected to show a slight improvement from the previous month, and the release of , also for February.

In Europe, the widely followed said German business morale improved in February across all sectors, rising to 98.9 from an upwardly revised 96.0 in January, the highest level since August last year.

“While such a strong reading normally spreads optimism, last night’s Russia-Ukraine developments likely made this important leading indicator quite retrograde,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said in a note.

5. Crude natural gas prices in Europe soar

Crude oil and natural gas prices in Europe soared on news of Russian troops entering eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin officially recognized two breakaway regions in the east of the country as newly formed republics.

Russia’s move is a dramatic escalation in its standoff with the West over Ukraine, and a conflict could threaten Russian gas supplies to Europe, about a third of which normally travels via pipelines running through Ukraine. This could lead Western European countries to seek alternative sources of energy, including purchasing crude oil from the global market.

In addition, the US and its European allies could impose sanctions on Russia, with restrictions on Moscow’s ability to trade in foreign currency, which is likely to disrupt energy markets.

At 9:13 am, U.S. crude futures were up 3.82% to $93.66, while US futures were up 2.41% to $95.23.