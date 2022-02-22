Steakhouse estimates loss of R$ 26 thousand after flood caused by rain in BH – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Personal Archive









Steakhouse is invaded by floodwater in the Glória neighborhood, in BH



A traditional steakhouse in the Northwest region of Belo Horizonte, Rancho do Léo 2 estimates a loss of BRL 26,000 after being flooded with water this Monday afternoon (21). A heavy rain caused flooding on Avenida Brigadeiro Eduardo Gomes, in the Glória neighborhood, where the project is located.

According to the manager, Ana Maria, about 15 customers were in the establishment at the time of the flooding and had to climb on top of the tables to avoid being hit by the water, which “went about 70 centimeters high inside the restaurant”.

According to the manager, the flooding generated a series of cancellations of reservations made for this Monday. At least 280 customers gave up going to the place, said Ana. “The restaurant’s name is burned, customers cancel, and the damage is only with us”, she lamented.

Just for the cancellations, the restaurant estimates a loss of R$ 23 thousand. Material damage must be more than BRL 3,000. The water also hit computers and refrigerators. “We don’t even know if we’re going to be able to open today because we don’t have a system to operate,” he said.

The manager also shows indignation for being the second time, only this year, that Avenida Brigadeiro Eduardo Gomes is flooded. “Today the loss was greater. It’s a blink of an eye, and the water comes. We pay the IPTU and we don’t have help when we need it. Every year is like this”, she charges her.

Floods in Gloria

Several establishments and properties located on Avenida Brigadeiro Eduardo Gomes were affected. One man got to be isolated on top of his own car.