STF analyzes confidential action on the final report of the Pandemic CPI – News

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has begun to analyze a confidential petition from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) sent to the Court related to the final report of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the Pandemic. The petition is under the rapporteurship of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

The content of the request was not disclosed by the Supreme Court. In a note, the STF informed that “the report and the vote were not disclosed in the virtual plenary system by determination of the rapporteur, in order to preserve the effectiveness of the investigation”. In the procedural progress, it is possible to see the position of each minister, but it is not possible to visualize the content of the vote or the theme.





In 2021, upon receiving the commission’s report, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, sent a series of petitions to the Supreme Court. By rule, cases that are tried in the physical or virtual plenary of the court must be public.

The PGR claimed last year that some petitions were sent in secrecy because they contain personal data, such as banking and telephone information. Senators who are part of the CPI accuse Aras of omission, for not proceeding with the documents, testimonies and evidence that were forwarded by the collegiate against 13 people with privileged jurisdiction. In other instances of the Public Ministry, the indictments have advanced.