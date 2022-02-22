STF denies Jairinho freedom

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied a request for freedom to “Doctor Jairinho”, a former Rio de Janeiro councilor accused of torturing and killing his stepson Henry Borel. The TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio) postponed the interrogation that would take place on March 16 at the request of the defense.

At the habeas corpus, Jairinho’s lawyers argue that the former councilor’s three children have been deprived of their father’s company for almost a year. As an alternative, they asked for the conversion of preventive detention – decreed in April of last year – to house arrest.

The defense also claims that there is “absence of contemporaneity” of reasons that justify preventive detention. The lawyers claim that Jairinho “is currently serving his sentence early, even if it has not even been pronounced.”

Gilmar Mendes disagreed. In the judge’s assessment, the STF “has considered the prison decrees embodied in the modus operandi of the crime and in the concrete possibility of repeating the crime, so that there is no illegal constraint to authorize the granting of the order”.

Jairinho’s interrogation

Judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto, of TJ-RJ, suspended this morning the hearing in the trial of the death of the boy Henry Borel, which was scheduled for March 16.

The magistrate complied with a request made by Jairinho’s lawyers, who argued that only now, “in the last few days”, were “essential, material evidence” on the death of Henry Borel made available to the defense and brought to the original criminal proceedings. The lawyers cite that until then it was “hidden from the defense the x-ray examination performed on the victim on the day of the alleged criminal fact”.

In the decision, the judge determines the suspension of the hearing until the judgment of the habeas corpus by the judges of the Seventh Criminal Chamber and also stresses that “there is no excess of time since the diligence determined in the interests of the defense, and this must habeas corpus be judged at the next possible session, on 03/22/2022″.