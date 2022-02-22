STJ decision may reduce health insurance coverage

São Paulo – The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) will decide on Wednesday (23) whether health plans may or may not be required to cover diagnoses, procedures and therapies that are not included in the list of minimum coverage established by the National Health Agency. Supplementary Health, the ANS. This is the case of exams such as PET scan, a type of computed tomography capable of diagnosing cancer and its stage of development, the use of the videolaparoscopy technique in various surgical procedures, hydrotherapy and other physical therapy, correction of myopia above 12 degrees, immunotherapy to treat tumors, the so-called ABA therapy (applied behavioral analysis) for autistic children, or even migraine medication, among others that are in great demand in more basic health plans.

“When you have cancer or the doctor recommends an exam or procedure that is not on the ANS list, such as cannabidiol for epilepsy, for example, the solution is to take legal action. In general, the Court understands that the list of ANS, outdated, is exemplary. And it gives cause to the client of the health plan”, he told the RBA journalist, writer and activist Andrea Werner, founder of Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa.

The STF ministers will proceed with the judgment of the so-called embargoes of divergence, an agglutination of actions brought by customers of health plans that had coverage denied for not being on the ANS list. In them the lawyers defend the thesis that the role is exemplary. In other words, its items give an example of what should be guaranteed to customers in terms of health services. The topic is so comprehensive that it was declared of general repercussion by the court.

Health and profit plans

In April 2021, in the midst of the most critical period of the covid-19 pandemic, the ANS established that the list is exhaustive. Thus, health plans are now required to offer only what is on the list. With the change, there was even more judicialization.

“If they decide on the exhaustive nature of the list, millions of Brazilians will have their access to health impaired. There will be no more possibility of appealing to justice in case of denial of coverage of the agreement”, said the activist, noting that the dispute in question does not cancel the fight in defense of SUS, since the portion that will be most harmed are workers.

Health plans argue that if the STF decides that the list is exemplary, it will make access to private health plans in Brazil unfeasible for an even larger portion of the population. “Unlimited coverage does away with the predictability of costs, which is decisive for the value of the contract, as well as, diametrically opposed to the sustainability of a system that seeks to provide more access to population health”, he wrote in an article published in Estadão Nathalia Pompeu, legal superintendent of the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge).

economic dispute

The dispute, however, is purely economic, according to activists from Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, which is organizing a large act before the STF this Wednesday, with the participation of entities from different parts of the country. “Within the law there is jurisprudence and understanding that the good to be protected is life, which seems obvious. Just as doctors and families are the best to define the best treatments, and not health plans, which were instituted to offer supplementary health to public health”, he told the RBA lawyer Vanessa Ziotti, the institute’s legal director.

As he recalled, companies interfere in treatments to obtain gains that could be obtained with other risk management models. “They want to offer whatever is the cheapest. This is what we saw with Prevent Senior in the case of the pandemic”.

A study by Ipea showed that per capita net income from health plans more than doubled from 2014 to 2018. In 2014, revenue totaled BRL 123.8 billion, with growth despite a drop of around 3.3 million in the number of users, which shrank from 50.5 million in 2014 to 47.2 million in 2018.

Considered an update to 2018 values, it went from BRL 75.7 in 2014 to BRL 185.8 in 2018. Net income more than doubled in real terms in the period, from BRL 3.825 billion to BRL 8.755 billion.

