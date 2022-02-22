Stocks soften losses after new speeches from Russia, while oil continues to rise: the issues that will move the market today

U.S. futures indexes return from a falling holiday on Tuesday morning, amid rising tensions between the West and Russia, after Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and sent in armed forces. to the region, “to ensure peace and security” in Donbass, at the request of the leaders of the two provinces, according to Moscow. However, the indexes softened the losses from earlier, with new speeches from the Russian president. European markets also eased losses, with some indices turning higher.

In a letter to an energy conference in Doha, Putin said Russia would continue to supply natural gas around the clock to world markets as the United States and its European allies prepared to announce new sanctions against Russia after Putin recognized the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin also said, according to Reuters, that it was open to diplomacy.

Asian equities closed lower as investors fled equities risk to sovereign bonds, gold and the Japanese yen as oil nears $100 a barrel.

In terms of indicators, highlights for the industrial, services and composite PMI in the US, which come out at 11:45 am. The American consumer confidence data comes out at 12 pm. In Brazil, FGV discloses consumer confidence for February, at 8:00 am.

On the corporate side, Eletrobras holds an extraordinary general meeting on the privatization proposal, at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the balance sheet season is in full swing, with emphasis on the release of the results of BRF, Localiza, Vivo and Raia Drogasil, in addition to Nubank after the closing of the American market.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures, which were down more than 1% in the early morning, returned from the President’s Day holiday on the decline, but with smaller losses amid renewed signals from Russia saying it is open to diplomacy.

However, investors continue to monitor rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday signed a decree to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, Lugansk and Donestsk, potentially jeopardizing peace talks with President Joe Biden. That announcement was followed by news that Biden was expected to order sanctions on Ukraine’s breakaway regions, with the European Union promising to take additional measures.

Putin later sent forces into the two breakaway regions. The Russian leader ordered the Russian Defense Ministry to send armed forces “to ensure peace and security” in Donbass, at the request of the leaders of the two provinces.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.23%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.24%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.63%

Asia

Asian markets closed in the red, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index leading the way in regional losses, falling 2.69%.

Asian stock markets reacted en bloc to the movement of Russian troops in Ukraine, while Hang Seng was also affected by HSBC shares. Despite the bank more than tripling its profit in the fourth quarter, the shares were down 3.59% on account of an additional provision of $450 million for probable losses in China’s real estate sector.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.96%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.71%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -2.69%

Kospi (South Korea), -1.35%

Europe

European markets eased losses, with some indices turning higher. This morning, global markets were rocked by the unfolding Russia-Ukraine crisis, but signals from Russia this morning that it would maintain natural gas supplies and that it is open to diplomacy calmed the market.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.37%

DAX (Germany), -0.02%

CAC 40 (France), +0.36%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.05%

commodities

Oil prices soar, despite rising from the highs recorded during the morning, monitoring the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, even amid new Russian talk.

Russia was the biggest supplier of natural gas and oil to the European Union last year, and these tensions are supporting oil prices.

Crude oil could rise to $110 a barrel if the crisis worsens, according to Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

“If we really cut off the supply of Russian oil to Europe, which is 3 million barrels a day, we could see oil prices go up another $10 to $15 a barrel, putting Brent at around $110 per barrel,” he told CNBC.

WTI Oil, +4.07% at $94.78 a barrel

Brent Oil, +2.70%, at $97.97 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 0.07% to 684.50 yuan, equivalent to US$108.06

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -4.93% at $37,068.97 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Brazil

8:00 am: FGV announces Consumer Confidence February,

USA

11:45 am: February composite, services and industrial PMI

12 pm: Consumer Confidence February, projection of 110.00, according to analysts interviewed by Reuters

Talk about Guedes

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that he was willing to remain at the helm of the portfolio in a possible second term of Jair Bolsonaro, but noted that his “enthusiasm” with the possibility would be conditioned by the president’s commitment to the liberal agenda. .

“There is so much interesting transformation that I think this center-right alliance should go on, it should go on and I think it would be someone who would be willing to continue,” Guedes said during the Jovem Pan radio show “Direto ao Ponto”, when stated that he does not regret “not for a minute” of having gone to the government.

3. Voting on fuel proposals can be delayed after Carnival

Projects to contain the rise in fuel prices run the risk of having their vote postponed until after the Carnival holiday. The reason is the lack of consensus on the subject. Some parliamentarians try to convince the rapporteur of the projects, senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), to make new adjustments to the text.

The government is still discussing, internally, whether it will officially propose the exemption of diesel and cooking gas through a new amendment. If this becomes part of the fuel package, the tax impact on revenue will be R$ 19.5 billion.

Planalto will announce package after Carnival

The Planalto prepares, after Carnival, a week of daily announcements of measures to strengthen the economy. The R$ 100 billion credit package anticipated by Minister Paulo Guedes is part of this program, reports Valor. Measures to reduce the Brazil Cost and structural initiatives are also being prepared. In the credit package, the recreation of lines offered in the pandemic, such as the National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Pronampe) and the Emergency Credit Access Program (Peac) awaits a crucial decision: what will be the interest rate, given the new Selic scenario.

Bolsonaro signals readjustment to Federal Highway Police

President Jair Bolsonaro signaled yesterday (21) that he should grant readjustments to federal highway police officers before other categories. He, however, did not make it clear whether, together with the PRF, there will be increases for federal police officers and prison system employees, as the government predicted when allocating R$ 1.7 billion in the 2022 Budget for salary recomposition for civil servants.

Bolsonaro said that all categories deserve to be valued, but pondered that the country suffered “a hit to the economy” because of the pandemic.

4. Covid

Brazil recorded 333 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil was 826.0% change compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 101,351, which represents a drop of 38% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

It reached 153,725,777 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 71.56% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 171,271,916 people, which represents 79.72% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 60,717,541 people, or 28.26% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

3R Petroleum (RRRP3), Modal (MODL11), BRF (BRFS3), Eternit (ETER3), Nubank, Localiza (RENT3), Raia Drogasil (RADL3) and Telefônica (VIVT3) release results this Tuesday, after market closing, in addition to Nubank (NUBR33) after the closing of the American market.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) is scheduled for this Tuesday to resolve on the privatization of the company.

Assaí (ASAI3)

The retailer Assaí (ASAI3) recorded a 76% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2021, which totaled R$527 million, driven by tax credits.

According to the company, credits of R$ 241 million were recognized referring to investment subsidies, which, as provided for by law, are excluded from the calculation basis of IRPJ and CSLL of the amount constituted in the tax incentive reserve (R$ 709 million) .

Moved (MOVI3)

Love life (MOVI3) posted a net income of R$276.7 million in its fourth quarter balance sheet, a performance 99.5% higher than reported a year earlier.

Braskem (BRKM5)

Braskem (BRKM5) recorded sales of 801,792 thousand tons of chemicals in Brazil in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), down 1% year-on-year.

