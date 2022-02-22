Stone ‘definitely’ not for sale, says company president

Despite having lost almost 85% of its market value in one year, the acquirer stone “definitely” is not for sale, says the president of the company, Thiago Piau. On the other hand, he admits that the company can evaluate eventual partnerships in the Tag register, as anticipated by the Broadcast Column.

Piau also commented on the challenges that the company has been going through, such as the free fall of its share price on handbag – today, the company is worth R$17 billion on Nasdaq, against R$134 billion at the beginning of 2021.

For 2022, with a view to changing the game, Stone’s priority is to launch a credit product “as soon as possible”, says the executive.

Read the main excerpts from the interview below:

Is Stone for sale, as some market sources say?

The information is definitely not correct. The bank mentioned in these rumors (JP Morgan) is our long-time partner and advises us on several transactions, and the law firm (Galdino & Coelho) works on a specific cause of a client, without any relation to what was ventilated.

What was Stone’s mistake in granting credit?

The main risk factor we considered was the materialization of guarantees offered by customers – in this case, receivables from future card sales. The pandemic and distancing measures put pressure on the businesses of shopkeepers, who began to look for ways to not honor their loans, promoting the flight of these guarantees. In addition, the receivables registration system had numerous flaws that allowed for this leakage of collateral. We decided to stop the credit operation in July and remake the product.

Will the company be more selective? What guarantees will you require?

We’ll get the credit back soon. We will complement card receivables with other forms of guarantee provided by the merchant and his partners. With the more than 100,000 transactions we have carried out, we have learned to better distinguish between good and bad payers. The speed with which we will scale the product will also be different: we will advance more gradually.

Since its peak in 2021, Stone’s stock has dropped by about 85%. How to regain market confidence?

We have been working on three main fronts: adjusting Stone and Ton prices (machine for micro-entrepreneurs) to restore profitability, we work so that we can offer the credit product again as soon as possible and simplifying the way we manage the business.

Is the market undervaluing Stone?

There is a factor exogenous to the company – the rise in interest rates, which affects the market value of all assets in the economy. The effect of rising interest rates is greater for growth companies whose cash flows will materialize in the future, such as Stone.

Stone acknowledged last quarter that Linx still generates losses. When can this change?

The software business has lower margins than the financial services business. This impacted Stone’s level of expenses as of the third quarter of 2021. On the other hand, it is a business that will allow us to have a deeper understanding of the shopkeeper’s life, generating information that will be very useful for granting credit.

Linx integration delayed? What was the hindrance?

Although the transaction took place in 2020, authorization by the Where only took place in July 2021. In the second half of 2021, we completed the migration of LinxPay for Stone. Now, our focus has been to generate operational efficiency gains at Linx and start the project of a unique platform between the companies.

If materialized, can the slowdown in the Brazilian economy this year reduce Stone’s growth?

Even in a downturn, the opportunities in providing financial services through technology are numerous. An example: we had, in the biennium 2015-2016, the biggest recession in history, and the payments sector grew enormously. Digitization will make people switch from cash to electronic payments, making the sector resilient to downturns in the economic cycle. The opportunity for credit is enormous: around 70% of the type of capital credit granted to companies (legal entities) is provided by the five largest banks. Then there’s the huge pool of retailers who can’t get credit.

Is the tag for sale?

Tag is an investment that affirms our commitment to the registry system, that it is possible to expand and cheapen credit. The company has been operational for eight months – since June 2021, when the regulation came into force – and we have seen significant evolution in recent months. Tag is not for sale. Not being our core business, we will be able to evaluate possible partnerships in the future, if they make strategic sense.