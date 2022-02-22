Surplus money in the state and DF box in 2021 is 91% higher than in 2020 – News









The 26 Brazilian states and the Federal District managed to close last year with R$ 124.1 billion in cash. The value is 91% higher than the BRL 64.8 billion in 2020.

In absolute numbers, the highest values ​​were from São Paulo (R$41.9 billion) and Rio de Janeiro (R$14.8 billion), while the lowest were from Piauí (R$114 million) and Pará (R$114 million). $498 million).











According to the National Treasury, the result of the primary surplus (which considers the difference between revenues and expenses, without taking into account the payment of interest) is due to the freezing of expenses, a demand made by the Union in exchange for financial resources for the fight the Covid-19 pandemic, and the recovery of the economy.

The data are from the Summary Report on Budget Execution in Focus of the States + DF, published this Monday (21) by the Treasury.

Rio de Janeiro, with a 36% increase, and Roraima (21%) showed the highest growth, in percentage terms, of their current revenues in 2021 compared to 2020.

As for expenses, Rio and Roraima were also the states that had the greatest increase, 19% and 27%, respectively. Espírito Santo stood out for being the one that most contained the growth of expenses, with less than 1% more compared to 2020.









