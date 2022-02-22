Suspect of racial slur against mall employees in Fortaleza is arrested in the act

A man identified as Igor Aquino de Melo, 42, was arrested in the act on suspicion of racial slur and threats against employees of a shopping center in the Papicu neighborhood, in Fortaleza, this Sunday, 20. The capture took place after the Military Police of Ceará ( PMCE) to be triggered to contain a mess in the local food court.

The suspect, who has a history of willful bodily harm and traffic crimes, would have cursed an employee of the establishment with terms related to the victim’s skin color after she refused to keep beers for him in the establishment’s refrigerator, following orders from the store manager. Upon noticing the movement, mall security tried to separate the suspect from the victim.

When restrained by security, the suspect also threatened the restaurant manager. When the PMCE composition arrived at the scene, the man offered resistance, cursed and threatened the security agents. After being captured, Igor was taken to the 2nd Police District, a duty unit of the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE).

At the Civil Police station, the suspect was charged with racial slur, insult, threat, resistance and contempt. A police inquiry was opened and transferred to the 15th Police District, which conducts the investigation. The crime of racial slur is provided for in the Brazilian Penal Code and the crime of racism is provided for in Law 7,716/89.

