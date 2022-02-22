System and data hijacking threatens companies and governments in Brazil, say experts













Cybersecurity experts say that Brazilian companies and governments across the country could face a “strong threat” from criminals aiming to hijack data and virtual systems in 2022. The practice, known as ransomware, aims to extort institutions in exchange for return of programs and portals.

The annual report by Apura Cyber ​​Intelligence reveals that the most targeted areas for this type of crime are government institutions and industry, with 17.4% of attacks in the country. The groups are closely followed by the Health areawith 13%.

There are two most common types of ransomware attacks, which are called locker and crypto, according to Compugraf’s head of cybersecurity, Denis Riviello.















“The locker, designed to block basic device functions, makes it impossible to access data, while the user only has interaction with the rescue screen. And crypto is used to encrypt the victim’s files; in this case, the devices are not affected, only the files.”

These malicious programs gain access to companies’ systems due to vulnerabilities in the institutions’ defense system or human errors, when company or government employees click on links or download compromised files.

“After infection, files start getting encrypted or locked. Many times, the malware manages to move laterally, reaching other servers/devices and causing a total paralysis of the systems”, explains the CEO of BugHunt, Caio Telles.

According to the experts, the systems that are usually affected are directly linked to the services of these institutions, which creates urgency for the resolution of the incident. In this case, the payment of the ransom for hijacking the system.















The Brazilian company JBS was targeted by a major ransomware attack in 2021. According to the FBI, the cybercriminals were members of the Russian organization REvil, one of the most prolific and profitable groups in the world in this type of crime.

For cybersecurity experts, institutions need to have good information systems to prevent this type of attack. Company employees must also be responsible for the integrity of the company’s technology, as they are constantly used as vulnerable links by criminals.













