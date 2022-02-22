Tesla CEO is dating actress who played Britney Spears

Elon Musk split from singer Grimes five months ago and, by all indications, he already has a new girlfriend. According to information from the Daily Mail, last Thursday, the Tesla CEO was seen leaving a private jet estimated at R$ 349 million with a mysterious woman.

Sources linked to the billionaire revealed to Hollywood Life that it is the 27-year-old actress Natasha Bassett, who played Britney Spears in “Britney Forever”. Also according to information, they have been dating for a few months and have assumed a serious and monogamous relationship.

The Daily Mail also reported that a source confirmed the information. She said that Natasha has been dating Musk for some time. They started out as friends, but started a relationship as soon as he broke up with Grimes.

Grimes and Elon Musk Image: Getty Images

Natasha grew up in Sydney and moved to New York in 2019 to attend drama school. She started acting when she was 14 years old when she landed the lead role in “Romeo and Juliet” at the Australian Theater for Young People.

Natasha Bassett in ‘Britney Forever’ Image: Reproduction

Since then, she has been in a number of TV series, including Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2016 film “Hail! Caesar,” which also starred George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson.

The next film that the actress will star in is “Elvis”, to be released later this year.