the latest from Flamengo today (21)

Flamengo takes action after runner-up in the Supercup to Atlético-MG: ‘Hot weather’

In the first decision of the year, Flamengo disappointed their fans and won the runner-up in the Supercopa do Brasil. In a game held this Sunday, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá, Rubro-Negro was defeated by Atlético-MG in the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel, President Rodolfo Landim met with club officials, but without the participation of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, who are responsible for the Rio club’s football.

“A meeting between the main leaders of Flamengo, without the presence of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, football men. All the non-football directors who were at the Pantanal Arena participated in this meeting with President Rodolfo Landim. Heavy, hot and uncomfortable weather. The perception is that this current squad is accommodated with negative results”, said Nicola.

Flamengo today: club opens talks to hire Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper

First of all, Flamengo may close one more signing in the coming days. It is Santos, Olympic champion with the Brazilian team in 2021, which belongs to Athletico Paranaense.

Torcedores.com found that the name pleases the red-black technical commission and the possibility of a deal was opened last Friday. With Diego Alves and Hugo Souza down, the board understands that it is urgently necessary to hire a goalkeeper.

Journalist says player entry was crucial for Flamengo defeat

Atlético-MG’s title over Flamengo in the Supercopa do Brasil continues to generate comments from the Rubro-Negro side. Some targets have been pointed out in the defeat, which was suffered in the maximum penalties, with coach Paulo Sousa being the main one.

The Portuguese has been questioned by the squad he sent to the field, but especially by the substitutions. Journalist Renato Maurício Prado, on his UOL blog, said that Diego’s entry into Bruno Henrique’s vacancy was crucial for Flamengo’s defeat.

“Flamengo could have won if Paulo Sousa hadn’t made a substitution as wrong as it was a cowardly and foolish one. By replacing Bruno Henrique, exhausted and with cramps, instead of opting for another striker – and there were plenty of great options – he brought in Diego Ribas, an inefficient double in midfield and midfielder, retreating and calling the opponent to his own field.”