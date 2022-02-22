The thief who stole R$30 million worth of diamonds sentenced to return only R$1,700

Lulu Lakatos

Everything indicates that the only thing Lulu Lakatos, who stole seven diamonds, has is money she had at the time of her arrest.

A woman who pretended to be an expert in gemstones to exchange diamonds valued at £4.2 million for stones was ordered to return just £244.

Lulu Lakatos, 60, is serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to steal.

On the day of the murder, she walked into the famous Boodles jewelry store in London’s upscale Mayfair and told officials she had been sent to appraise seven diamonds on behalf of Russian buyers.

Lakatos, a native of Romania, was detained after being caught by security cameras performing a sleight of hand in which she managed to exchange a padlocked suitcase containing genuine diamonds for a duplicate. In July last year, she was convicted of the crime.

