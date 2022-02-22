The threat of conflict in Ukraine becomes more real every day – Jornal da USP

Alberto do Amaral justifies his point of view by arguing that diplomacy has retreated in the last two weeks

By Sandra Capomaccio

There is no certainty, but everything leads us to believe that Ukraine should be invaded at any moment by Russia, but the scale of this attack, whether from the east of that country or from the capital, is unknown.

This conclusion is simple because there are clear indications that diplomacy has retreated in the last two weeks, thus the armed conflict is more evident. The question of Russia’s security is mixed with a geopolitical project, very clear, to establish itself as a great power.

The great risk, in the event of a conflict, is that Russia will suffer several world sanctions, which could trigger an “escalation” of conflicts that could reach dimensions never seen before, especially with the NATO countries.

