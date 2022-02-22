‘They’ll keep their mouths open’

Neto left in the air that Luis Castro’s staff may have used the name of Corinthians to make a ‘bargain’ in the negotiation with Botafogo

During your program at TV Bandeirantes this Monday (21), the presenter grandson showed a lot of irritation with the many news and, according to him, “rumors” involving the possible arrival of the Portuguese coach Luis Castro to the Corinthians.

According to the Timão idol, it is not true that the São Paulo club lost the dispute for the Portuguese commander against the Botafogowhich is very close to announcing its hiring.

Neto left in the air that Castro’s staff may actually have used the name of Corinthians to make a “bargain” in the negotiation with Fogão, and that the board of Coringão actually talks with another name.

If the arrival of this mysterious name is indeed closed, the presenter fired that it will leave everyone “with their mouths open”.

“Which coach Corinthians said he was going to hire? Who said the coach isn’t hired today? Who said it’s Luis Castro? Who said Corinthians is negotiating with him or if he’s making a bargain with Botafogo to have three-year contract? When did Duílio, the president, Alessandro or Roberto (de Andrade) say that? ‘Oh, why don’t you have money and you’re losing to Botafogo…’. are hiring today,” he said.

“If Corinthians hires a coach today, for example, you will be there with your mouth open. Corinthians is Corinthians. You don’t see Corinthians playing there in Paulistão giving 500 thousand (audience) in the YouTube?” he asked.

“If it’s Jorge Jesus, Luis Castro, the house of the ***… You don’t know who it is! Who knows who it is!? Duílio (Monteiro Alves, president of the club). But Corinthians you (from press) keep getting in the way”, he complained.

“If Duílio shows the conversations with the coaches he already talked to, you don’t know the coaches who were ‘paying dick’ to train Corinthians. Today, I am here to defend, because I defend what is right and what is fair”, he concluded.

Luis Castro may have said goodbye to Al-Duhail, his club in Qatar, this Monday, with a 5-0 victory over Qatar SC, in the local league.

His departure from the Middle East team, however, has not yet been confirmed.