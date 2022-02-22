Tinder scammer earns over BRL 150,000 in celebrity app | celebrities

Reproduction / Instagram Tinder scammer earns over BRL 150,000 in new app

After being accused of carrying out millionaire scams in a Netflix documentary, the known as the Tinder Scam is now making money on a new app. Shimon Hayut created a profile on the Cameo platform, known for selling exclusive content produced by celebrities to its fans.

According to information from “TMZ”, the Israeli entered the app last week and would have already pocketed about US$ 30,000 recording personalized videos. At the current price, the converted value reaches approximately R$ 153 thousand.

Shimon, also known as Simon Leviev, charges around US$200 (R$1,000) for personal videos and US$2,000 (R$10,200) for content aimed at companies. Also according to the site, the scammer responds to various requests, from birthday messages to stimulating conversations.

In his profile on the platform, he says he is excited to be on the app to wish people what they need. Shimon even joked in certain videos by stating that his enemies are after him.