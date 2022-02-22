TJ-RJ vetoes list with names of patients awaiting surgeries in SUS

For violating the fundamental right to privacy, the Special Body of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro declared the publication of the names of patients awaiting surgeries and complementary exams in the municipal health network of the city of São José do Vale do Rio Preto unconstitutional.

TJ-RJ prohibits disclosure of names of patients awaiting procedures in SUS



Municipal Law 2,281/2021, initiated by the City Council, determined the measure to comply with publicity and transparency in the Unified Health System. The City of São José do Vale do Rio Preto questioned the rule, arguing that the disclosure of the names of patients violates the right to privacy. He also maintained that only the Executive could propose such a rule.

In defense of the law, the City Council maintained that the objective was “only to legitimize and give maximum efficiency and administrative transparency of its acts”.

The rapporteur of the case, Bernardo Moreira Garcez Neto, pointed out that there is no vice of initiative. After all, the Federal Supreme Court has already decided on the possibility of a municipal law on parliamentary initiative to implement the constitutional principle of publicity, provided that it does not create, extinguish or modify an administrative body or give it a new attribution (RE 1,133,156).

However, the magistrate assessed that, by determining the disclosure of the full names of patients, the municipal law violated the right to privacy. In addition, the rapporteur pointed out, the norm failed to observe the limits of State Law 8.782/2020, which provides for the publication on the internet of the waiting list of patients who will undergo elective surgeries and high-cost exams performed with SUS resources. . Thus, the local law extrapolated the limits of the municipality’s supplementary competence in dealing with health, Garcez opined.

In this way, the rapporteur voted to declare unconstitutional, with text reduction, the expression “the patient’s full name”, contained in the sole paragraph of article 1, and, without text reduction, of articles 3, items II and IV, and 4, to rule out any interpretation that allows the publication of the patient’s full name, as well as any sensitive personal information related to him, of Municipal Law 2.281/2021.

Process 0050247-48.2021.8.19.0000