Total deaths in Petrópolis rises to 171; at least 110 people are still missing – 02/21/2022 – Daily life

Six days after heavy rain hit Petrópolis, the city has at least 171 people dead as a result of the tragedy, 103 women and 68 men, according to information from the city. Of the total, 29 are minors.

According to the Civil Police, there are at least 110 people missing.

Of the 143 victims identified, 134 were released and sent to the funeral home. Until early this Sunday night (20), 114 people were buried in the city’s cemetery. The burials began on Wednesday (16), when little Evelyn Luiza Netto da Silva, 11, was buried.

To bury the victims of the tragedy, the city government opened new shallow graves (less deep and cheaper) and ruled out a large collective burial “to respect the families’ schedule”.

Families who have lost loved ones are concentrated at the IML (Instituto Médico Legal) in Petrópolis, where an employee reads the names of bodies that have already been released from a list.

Due to the state in which some bodies arrived at the unit, the release process can take days. This is because, in some cases, it is necessary to do DNA and papilloscopic exams to have the identification. According to the Civil Police, there is a joint effort made up of forensic and criminal experts, papilloscopists, technicians and necropsy assistants to speed up the work.

Between Tuesday and Sunday, the Civil Defense recorded 949 occurrences due to the rains, of which 775 were due to landslides.

As a result of these occurrences, 856 people had to leave their homes and seek shelter at the 12 support points provided by the city hall, which also reinforced the teams working in public and private hospitals in the city. Until this Sunday, 197 people were rescued in six hospitals in the city.

The municipality is now reliving a disaster that has lived in similar ways in at least two summers, in 1988 and 2011.

According to the authorities, on Tuesday, it rained in just six hours (260 mm), the equivalent of the last 30 days (272 mm). Due to the storm, there were landslides in various parts of the city, destroying houses and killing entire families.

Local businesses were also hit hard. According to a survey carried out by the IFec RJ (Instituto Fecomécio de Pesquisas e Análises), the rains caused a loss of more than R$ 78 million. According to the study, 65.8% of merchants had a loss or drop in revenue and 32.4% had their establishments or warehouses flooded. The survey heard 245 traders between the 16th and 17th of February.

According to Firjan (Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro), Petrópolis should suffer a loss of R$ 665 million because of the damage caused by the rain. Among the entrepreneurs interviewed, 65% say that the companies were directly affected and 85% of them still have not been re-established. Those who already have some forecast of reopening said that it will take an average of 13 days for that to happen.