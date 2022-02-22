Toyota Corolla will get a new design later this year







Toyota Corolla projection made by designer Kleber Silva Photo: Kleber Silva/KDesign AG

Apparently, Toyota is preparing important news for the Corolla. According to the Japanese website Creative Trends, the automaker intends to restyle the model later this year. Launched globally in 2018, the 12th generation Corolla will complete four years on the market in 2022. In addition to being natural mid-cycle changes of a generation, the novelties should also give new gas to the Toyota Corolla in the fight against the new generation. of the Honda Civic

The changes should focus on the front and rear of the Corolla, which should follow the current design identity of the Japanese automaker. It is worth remembering that, in addition to the sedan body offered in Brazil, the Toyota model is also sold in hatch and station wagon versions in other markets. Designer Kleber Silva (@kdesignAG) made projections of what the new Toyota Corolla should look like.





The projections were based on the American version of the Toyota Corolla, which has a sportier look than the Brazilian and European sedans. At the front, the changes should affect the headlights, the front grille and the bumper. At the back, the model should gain new taillights and changes to the trunk lid. Inside, the Asian press says that the new Corolla should bring a larger digital instrument panel than the current one, in addition to a new multimedia center with new features.





Current generation of Toyota Corolla was launched in 2019 in Brazil Photo: Toyota / Publicity

New additions to the list of standard items are also expected, in addition to new safety equipment and semi-autonomous driving. Under the hood, rumors indicate that the Toyota Corolla should lose the current 1.8-liter naturally aspirated engine, gaining the new 125-hp 1.5-liter engine that powers the Yaris sold in Europe. In addition, the model will also gain an unprecedented GR sports version of 300 hp.

Launched in 2019 in Brazil, the current generation of the Toyota Corolla should only be restyled in the middle of next year, as a 2024 line. The look should follow the changes applied to the sedan sold in Europe. The Brazilian model should also not gain engine changes. It is also worth remembering that the Corolla Cross SUV, which is derived from the sedan, should not gain the same visual changes.