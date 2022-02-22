Turmoil lowering US stock indexes could present opportunity for ETFs, experts say

Considered a kind of “first stop” for those wishing to invest abroad, the American market is going through a period of turmoil rarely seen in recent years – due to the high interest rates by the Federal Reserve (US central bank) on the horizon, in addition to the growing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The good news, however, is that further declines in US stock markets may represent an opportunity to bet, for example, on ETFs (index funds with shares traded on B3) that follow this market. The fundamentals, after all, remain positive, say experts.

“The main message is that there should be more volatility in the medium and short term and potentially more correction [queda] in the US market with rising interest rates,” says Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP.

This year, until last Monday (21), the Nasdaq accumulated a loss of 13.40%, while the S&P 500 had a devaluation of 8.76%. In 2021, however, both showed significant gains, of 21.4% and 26.9% in the year, respectively.

Regarding the interest rate scenario, after the release of the minutes of the meeting held in January by the Fed (US central bank), the market began to focus expectations on a 0.25 percentage point increase in interest rates in March. Previously, given the latest inflation data, it was speculated that the rise could reach 0.50 point. In addition to the magnitude of this first adjustment, new highs are on investors’ radar through July.

According to Jennie, a continuation of monetary tightening after March could make US stocks suffer even more “to bring the relationship between fixed income and the stock market back to historical levels”, as highlighted by the expert in a report, signed in conjunction with the chief strategist and head of research at XP, Fernando Ferreira.

They emphasize, however, the good results of companies in that country and the favorable outlook for this year. With a sample of just over half of the companies in the S&P 500 index that have already released their results for the fourth quarter of 2021, the balance was 68% of them surprising positively in relation to revenue expectations and 76% presenting earnings above expectations, comments to XP.

For 2022, the market consensus is for a 16% increase in profit for S&P 500 companies, a level considered solid by the institution. “In the medium and long term, we continue to like the United States. It is the most defensive market, because when there is a global crisis, the dollar is always the safe haven in the world”, says Jennie.

Pedro Rosa, CEO of Eleven Financial, also believes that the increase in interest rates in the US should bring prices down even further – so he warns that the current moment may not be the most appropriate to invest firmly in the stock market.

“However, using the logic of portfolio optimization and optimal allocation, with a focus on the long term, a good buying opportunity may arise later on”, says the executive, considering that it is up to the investor to reflect on the discount level that he/she considers sufficiently attractive.

ETFs to invest abroad

“There is a lot going on in the United States on a daily basis. But regardless of the short-term scenario, involving interest and exchange rates, it is important that Brazilian investors have a balanced portfolio, capable of surviving these impacts”, recommends Daniel Lobo, ETF strategist at BlackRock in Brazil.

According to him, the main reflection to be made is: am I exposed to the right assets to have a resilient portfolio in the long term? “At this point, it’s worth remembering that US assets represent 50% of the world’s market value, something that needs to be considered.”

BlackRock recently launched BDRs (certificates that represent foreign assets) backed by international fixed-income ETFs, and Lobo says that the novelty did not come due to the horizon of rising interest rates in the US. “We already had this plan since 2020 and now it happened to be a time when, technically, we were able to bring the product [para o Brasil]”.

Another ETF managed by BlackRock is the Ishares S&P 500 (IVVB11), the third most traded in the Brazilian market in January, which has accumulated a loss of 19.10% this year, until the 21st, according to Economatica, a financial information platform. Last year, however, the fund yielded almost 40%.

The Trend ETF Nasdaq 100 (NASD11), managed by XP Asset, has a devaluation of 22.90% in 2022, also until the 21st. Launched at the end of May last year, the product ended December with an accumulated gain of 25 %.

Value companies versus growth companies

Since the end of 2021, the market has started to prefer American “value” companies, as companies that are already consolidated and with great predictability of results are called, instead of “growth” companies, says the international investment analyst at Nord. Research, Cesar Crivelli. In this group, representatives of the technology sector are usually included, with high long-term profit potential.

This movement was also mentioned by other analysis houses consulted by the InfoMoney and, at BlackRock, Lobo confirms that he has identified a migration of resources from ETFs in the same direction. To give you an idea, since the beginning of the year, the institution has added more than US$ 24 billion in value ETFs, while growth-focused ETFs have outflows of around US$ 10 billion.

The institution considers, however, that reallocation was more significant in January, having decelerated this month.

Looking at the relationship between the two segments, however, there is room for this trend to continue in the short and medium term, believes Crivelli, from Nord Research. “Value companies were a little forgotten, while techs were overvalued. That has now started to be reversed.”

According to him, one of the sectors most benefited historically by high interest rates is banking. The specialist also cited healthcare companies, noting that in the US the focus is not only on pharmaceuticals, due to products to combat Covid-19, but also on service providers and hardware producers for the segment.

“Another branch that we really like is infrastructure, which grows less, but steadily, and it is worth remembering that the [presidente americano Joe] Biden announced a large stimulus package at the end of 2021,” says Crivelli.

Rosa, from Eleven, cites companies linked to commodities among those with the greatest potential today. “I believe that the world is in a long growth cycle, with an offer still restricted in certain commoditiessuch as grains and animal protein, which have not kept up with the evolution of demand”.

He also notes that an eventual conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two major producers of wheat and barley, for example, could have a direct impact on the entire chain. “It is a point that needs to be observed with a magnifying glass, because an inflationary shock that was not in the price could happen”.

At XP, Jennie assesses that cyclical companies should have a better moment in the coming months. “We like commodities, those sectors that are more sensitive to the global economic recovery”.

The strategist recently participated in the launch of a new XP ETF, the Trend US Large Caps ETF (USAL11), which seeks to replicate the CRSP US Large Cap Index, an indicator that encompasses around 85% of the stock market value in the United States. According to the institution, the product brings a balanced exposure between value and growth companies.

