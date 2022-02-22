UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks and three individuals | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Britain would impose sanctions on five Russian banks and three high net worth individuals, including Gennady Timchenko, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions. from eastern Ukraine.

“Today the UK is sanctioning the following five Russian banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank, and we are sanctioning three very high net worth individuals,” Johnson told parliament.

US sanctions

The day before, the US also announced a series of sanctions against the breakaway areas of Donetks and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

On Monday, the two eastern Ukrainian territories were recognized by Russian President Vladimir Putin as independent.

The ruling bans new US investment, trade and financing in the two breakaway provinces.

“We anticipate such a move from Russia and are ready to respond immediately,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki wrote in a statement.

The executive order prohibits:

New investments in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions by US people

The importation, directly or indirectly, of goods, services or technology from these regions

The export, re-export, sale or supply, directly or indirectly to these regions

This move is another step that helps to ignite the crisis in that part of Eastern Europe.

The press secretary stressed that in addition to sanctions against separatist territories, the US will “soon” announce additional measures against Russia.

“We will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments,” Psaki said.

The economic retaliation will be “swift and severe” and is prepared in coordination with allies and partners should Russia invade Ukraine.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden had spoken with President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany about Russia’s escalation on the border with Ukraine.

“The leaders strongly condemned President Putin’s decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as independent,” the statement said.

According to the US government, the leaders also discussed how they will continue to coordinate their response in the next stages.