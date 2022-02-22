Ukraine asks Western countries for more weapons against Russia | World

1 of 2 02/20 – Protesters march down the street in Odessa, Ukraine, on Sunday (20). Thousands of people marched through the city’s streets in a demonstration marking the date when, eight years ago, more than a hundred people were killed during the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution. Waving national flags, activists protest against a possible Russian invasion and said that were prepared to defend their city, if necessary — Photo: Emílio Morenatti/AP

