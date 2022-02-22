Ukraine asks Western countries for more weapons against Russia | World

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that Western countries should step up arms shipments to his country to help it resist Russia.
“This morning, I sent a letter to the British Foreign Secretary, asking for additional defensive weapons for Ukraine. With the same question, I will address my interlocutors in the United States,” he said.
02/20 – Protesters march down the street in Odessa, Ukraine, on Sunday (20). Thousands of people marched through the city’s streets in a demonstration marking the date when, eight years ago, more than a hundred people were killed during the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution. Waving national flags, activists protest against a possible Russian invasion and said that were prepared to defend their city, if necessary — Photo: Emílio Morenatti/AP
“Our best guarantees will be our diplomacy and weapons. We will mobilize the whole world to have everything we need to strengthen our defenses”, he stressed.
Kuleba is due to speak later this Tuesday with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State (a position equivalent to that of Minister of Foreign Affairs).
West has already sent weapons
Western European countries and the US already sent weapons to Ukraine earlier this month. Countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom provided Ukraine with military aid, which included anti-tank missiles and launchers to help it defend itself. Others, like Germany, sent helmets, eschewing aid with lethal weaponry.
Russia criticized these donations.
2/19 – Civilians train with members of the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary unit formed mainly by ethnic Georgian volunteers to fight Russian forces in Ukraine in 2014, in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday (19) — Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP
On February 9, a high-ranking Russian government official accused the West of increasing political pressure on Moscow by providing weapons and ammunition to support Ukraine.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the military supplies to Ukraine represented Western “blackmail and pressure”.
“Everything that is happening in terms of supplying Ukraine with equipment, ammunition, military equipment, including lethal weapons, is an attempt to put additional political pressure on us, as well as probably military technical pressure,” Ryabkov said, according to the news agency. RIA news.