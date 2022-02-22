Ukrainian diplomat says he hopes Brazil will oppose Russia over breakaway regions

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • From BBC News Brazil in Brasilia

Ukrainian soldier near the village of Travneve in the Donetsk region

The head of the Ukrainian embassy in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, said on Monday (21/02) that he hopes the Brazilian government will contradict the Russian government and not recognize the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine. The statement was given in an interview with BBC News Brasil.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia recognized the independence of the two regions and that he planned to send troops to the region.

“(I hope) the non-recognition of these territories. The Brazilian government has always positioned itself in favor of our integrity within internationally recognized borders,” said Tkach.

Asked whether the Brazilian government should then take a stand against the Russian government, the Ukrainian diplomat said “yes”.

