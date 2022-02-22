Understand the difference between diet, light and zero foods – 02/21/2022

The terms diet, light and zero are usually associated with low-calorie foods. But it’s not always so. The oldest expression, diet, was associated with foods suitable for people with diabetes because they do not contain sugar. But this is also not the rule.

THE Brazil Agency interviewed nutritionist Tatiane Cortes Roso, to clarify doubts about the difference between the three types of food.

diet

Tatiane explains that food diet are regulated by Ordinance/MS 29, of January 13 of 1998 – the Technical Regulation on food for special purposes.

“Products diet are aimed at people with special diets for certain diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia. So it’s the reduction of some nutrient. For example, they take the sodium out of a potato chip, as we see in the market, and replace it with potassium chloride.”

usually the food diet have reduced components such as sugar, fat, protein or others. But Tatiane warns that the reduction of nutrients is not always complete. “There may be residual sugars and total fats in the product of, at most, 0.5g per 100g/ml”, she points out.

These foods are suitable for people with dietary restrictions or who do not want to consume any of these ingredients. Thus, it is not enough for the label to say that a certain food is diet. The label must specify which nutrient was removed or replaced in the product.

Tatiane also states that not always the product diet it is less caloric than the traditional one. In a yogurt, for example, the industry reduces the fat content, but adds starch, sugars and thickeners to replace the total fats.

light

One food light is one that has a reduction of at least 25% in some component, which can be sugar, fat, sodium or others. In this way, the energy content is usually reduced when compared to the traditional reference.

“So, it is not enough just to claim that the product was reduced in some nutrient, it is necessary to compare it with a conventional version of the same food. Thus, the consumer will know if there was really a reduction in nutrients and/or energy value”, says the nutritionist. .

The foods light are regulated by Resolution RDC 54, of November 12 of 2012 of Anvisa – the Technical Regulation on Complementary Nutritional Information. In this case, the guidelines are for the general public.

The products light are often indicated in diets to lose weight. However, Tatiane points out that for weight reduction to happen, the amount ingested must be similar to what you would eat from the normal product. “A big mistake is to exaggerate the consumption of the product light and end up gaining weight”, he says.

Zero

The term zero is used when the food has no component. It can be zero sugar, zero fat, zero sodium, among others. However, this product does not have the addition of another nutrient to restore the flavor, unlike diet.

when the food is zero sugar, it can be consumed by people with diabetes. Most of the products zero it is reduced in calories and sugars, and can be used both by patients with diabetes and by those who want to lose weight.

“A person with diabetes can consume food light? yes but she will to have to look on the label to see if there has been a reduction in sugars. And if the sugar was replaced by the sweetener, in the case of people with diabetes. In the case of a hypertensive person, you have to check if there has been a reduction in sodium, for example. It is important that people learn to read the label”, guides Tatiane.