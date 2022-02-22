Understand the next steps after the agreement between Vasco and 777 Partners for the sale of SAF | vasco

By signing an agreement with 777 Partners, Vasco took a big step towards the sale of majority stake in its SAF, but there are still doubts about the next steps of the business. The incorporation of the company must go through the approval of the partners, who will then appreciate the Americans’ proposal of R$ 700 million for 70% of the shares. When will the vote take place? How many votes are needed for approval? O ge answers these and other questions.

The first step is the approval of the immediate contribution

The American company’s proposal is for R$ 700 million for 70% of the SAF, with an immediate investment of R$ 70 million, which needs to be approved by the Deliberative Council (CD). This amount is a kind of bridge loan that will be deducted from the total amount after signing the binding contract.

The loan is one of the only binding parts of the agreement signed by President Jorge Salgado in Miami. The other is mutual exclusivity during the 90 days in which all political and bureaucratic procedures (due diligence, drafting the contract, etc.) are carried out. During this period, neither Vasco nor the American company can negotiate with other parties.

Vasco works for the vote to take place this week, but the call still depends on the opinion of the Fiscal Council (CF). If the document is sent to the Deliberative Council this Tuesday, President Carlos Fonseca will call a meeting to vote on the loan within 48 hours. If the opinion comes out from Wednesday, the estimate is that the meeting will only take place after the Carnival holiday.

From the positive sign of the directors, 777 Partners has one week to deposit R$ 70 million in the club’s account. Informally, however, the parties have agreed that the transfer will be made the day after approval. For the appraisal of the loan, Vasco’s statute requires a qualified quorum (minimum of 151 directors) and approval of 2/3 of those present (101 “yes” votes).

Debate on approval of the sale in the Deliberative Council

One of the discussions intended by Carlos Fonseca is about the rite of approval of the SAF. As the bylaws do not address the specific fact of the sale of the club, the directors will need to decide on the interpretation in this case. In the understanding of the chairman of the board, the approval does not concern the CD and it would be up to the General Meeting (AGE) to accept or not the proposal.

In this case, the role of the board would be more in the sense of recommending or not approval, as is the case with the Fiscal Council in the matter of the opinion on the R$ 70 million loan. Even if the CF does not indicate approval, it is up to the CD to say yes or no.

2 of 3 Vasco signs an agreement with 777 Partners for the sale of SAF — Photo: Disclosure Vasco signs an agreement with 777 Partners for the sale of SAF — Photo: Disclosure

In any case, for the consideration of the matter, a qualified quorum of at least 151 directors will be necessary. It will be up to the board members to decide whether the matter will go to the EGM even if less than 2/3 of those present do not accept the proposal.

– There are those who understand that, as the sale is the responsibility of the General Assembly, the Deliberative Council should not prevent this from reaching the AGE. Unlike the statute, which is proposed by the CD, here the person who is proposing is a third party, so I understand that the CD’s role is just to give an opinion to the partners. But this interpretation is still to be debated. The CD has to decide for the absence of the specific fact in the statute: if it will be the last authority for refusal or if it will make the recommendation for approval or not of the AGE – explained Carlos Fonseca.

SAF statute must be voted on before 777 proposal

Another intention of the President of the Deliberative Council is to take to the councilors and partners two different votes on the SAF in the coming months. The first moment would be the approval of the constitution of the company with preconditions, without debating the American proposal. In this case, the transfer of Vasco’s assets to the company to be created would be considered by the General Meeting.

If the deal with the 777 Partners is concluded within the next three months, the sale of SAF under the agreed terms will again pass through the General Meeting, which may approve the matter by a simple majority of votes.

The SAF statute that was being prepared by Vasco has three main points: 1) to guarantee investment so that the team returns to fight for national and international titles in football, 2) to ensure the settlement of the debt of R$ 732 million and 3) to maintain the club’s identity and sustainability without football, which is the historic pay train.

One of the terms already decided, for example, is that São Januário will continue to be the property of the civil association. The company-club, controlled by the new owners, will take over the management of the stadium through a lease contract, which will last for 50 years, renewable for another 50. The lease amount, however, is not defined.

777 Partners was founded in 2015. Based in Miami, United States, the company invests in different areas: aviation, financial services, insurance, media and entertainment. In football, the company fully bought Genoa, from Italy, and acquired a minority stake in Sevilla, from Spain. There is also interest in buying other teams, in Europe and beyond.

777 also has stakes in a company that operates in Brazilian football, 1190 Sports, responsible for selling broadcasting rights for the Brazilian Championship. Still in the field of football broadcasts, the company invests in Fanatiz, a streaming service that mainly shows football championships for the United States market.

