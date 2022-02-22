Understand the project that is being processed in Congress and that regulates cryptocurrency operations in Brazil | Economy

The text defines the guidelines for the performance of service providers and provides mechanisms for the punishment of possible fraud – among the measures, is the inclusion in the Penal Code of a specific crime for irregularities involving cryptocurrencies.

If there is no appeal, the bill will go directly to the Chamber of Deputies for analysis, without going through the Senate floor.

Senate Committee Approves Digital Currency Regulation

According to the project, after the law is passed, companies that already operate in the financial market will have at least six months to adapt to the new rules.

Read below for details about the project that regulates cryptocurrency operations in Brazil.

What are cryptocurrencies or digital currencies?

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, are assets, like the real or the dollar, but which circulate only in a digital environment, that is, do not have a physical version, such as paper money.

Cryptocurrency transactions are registered through a technology called “blockchain”, which identifies the people or companies involved in these transactions and also the amounts.

Currently, there is no specific regulation for operations with these virtual assets. The Central Bank has already issued a warning about the risks of financial losses in investments with cryptocurrencies, which have no security and are also not backed by real assets.

The value of cryptocurrencies fluctuates, as does the value of company shares. The variation in the value of these assets, however, has been very strong in recent months due to decisions such as that of the Chinese government, which last year declared all operations involving virtual currencies illegal.

The project determines the guidelines that must be observed for the provision of virtual asset services in Brazil.

Among them are measures to ensure the protection of investors, against fraud and disclosure of personal data, for example.

According to the text, among the guidelines that must be complied with in the cryptocurrency market are:

free competition and free enterprise;

to control and maintain the funds contributed by clients in a segregated manner;

good governance practices and risk-based approach;

information security and protection of personal data;

protection of popular savings.

Bitcoin: Know what it is and how the most popular cryptocurrency works

Money laundering and terrorism

The text also highlights the need for “prevention of money laundering, concealment of assets, rights and values, combating the activities of criminal organizations, the financing of terrorism and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, in line with the standards international”.

The project provides for the inclusion, in the Penal Code, of a specific crime for irregularities involving cryptocurrencies.

The crime of fraud in the provision of virtual asset services is defined as:

organize, manage, offer portfolios or intermediate operations involving virtual assets, in order to obtain an unlawful advantage, to the detriment of others, inducing or keeping someone in error, through artifice, ruse, or any other fraudulent means.

The penalty, for these cases, is four to eight years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine..

Authored by Senator Flávio Arns (Rede-PR), the proposal approved by the Senate’s Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) defines criteria for the performance of virtual asset service providers in the country – that is, brokers – and brings punishments in the case of non-compliance with the rules.

brokers must have prior authorization from the federal government to operate in Brazil;

if they act without this authorization, the operator will be framed in the law that typifies the crime against the financial system;

those who operate without authorization, or obtain it through a false document, can be punished with a penalty of one to four years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine.

Institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil may exclusively provide the service of virtual assets or accumulate it with other activities. This regulation will be the responsibility of a body indicated in an act of the federal government.

The project also says that brokers must identify their customers and keep a record of every transaction with national or foreign currency that exceeds the limit determined by the competent authority.

if the transfer exceeds the limit to be set, the companies will have to notify the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) within 24 hours, as determined by the Money Laundering Law;

The project says that the Executive will define the bodies responsible for disciplining the operation of brokerages, in addition to supervising the performance of these companies.

This regulator, linked to the federal public administration, will be responsible for:

authorize the operation, transfer of control, merger, spin-off and incorporation of the virtual asset service provider;

cancel, ex officio or upon request, the authorizations;

supervise companies and apply possible sanctions;

provide for the hypothesis in which the operations will be included in the foreign exchange market or in which they must be subject to the regulation of Brazilian capital abroad and foreign capital in the country.