Update confirmed? Nokia 5.4 appears in benchmark running Android 12 – All in Technology

The Nokia 5.4 is a basic intermediate smartphone sold here in Brazil to please those looking for value for money. The model hit the market with Windows 10 and received Android 11 last September. However, a listing on the Geekbench benchmark site has just indicated that Nokia 5.4 is on the list of devices capable of receiving Android 12.

Recently, entry-level devices like Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia G10 have been spotted on Geekbench with the latest Android. As seen, HMD Global is eagerly striving to keep its flagship smartphones up to date. Also, the good news is that the new Android 12 adds several user improvements and news.

Interestingly, HMD Global has yet to reveal an exact release date for Android 12 for this model. However, tests like this one from Geekbench indicate that the manufacturer is preparing to launch the novelty.

For those who don’t remember, the Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39″ IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 16MP front camera. There’s also a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and a Snapdragon 662 chip under the hood. In addition, it brings features such as a 4,000 mAh battery and NFC for contactless payments.

