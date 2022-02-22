US diplomatic personnel spend the night in Poland, Blinken announces | World

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that, for security reasons, he had transferred diplomatic personnel from Lviv, in western Ukraine, to spend the night in Poland. The city to which the employees were taken was not known.

Earlier, because of fears of an invasion by Russia in the region, US diplomatic personnel had already been transferred from Kiev to the city of Lviv.

“Today, the Department of State is again taking steps for the safety of US citizens, including our personnel,” he said in a statement.

Blinken explained that officials will be on duty during the day to continue diplomatic work in Ukraine. “Our personnel will return regularly to continue their diplomatic work in Ukraine and provide emergency consular services,” she said.

he repeated a call on Americans to leave Ukraine immediatelysaying the security situation in the country remains unpredictable and warned that it could deteriorate with “little notice”.

“There is a strong likelihood that any Russian military operation will severely restrict commercial air travel. Russian troops have continued to approach the border in what appear to be plans for an invasion at any time,” warned Blinken.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to be deployed to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a major war.

A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military equipment moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk after Putin issued a decree recognizing the separatist regions and told Russia’s Defense Ministry to send forces to “keep the peace”.