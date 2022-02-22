Vasco signs with 777 Partners: “Biggest agreement in the history of Brazilian clubs” | vasco

+ Find out details of the agreement between Vasco and 777

The “pre-agreement” with the company was signed by President Jorge Salgado on his trip to Miami (read the full note from the club below). In order to materialize, the sale of 70% of the SAF must be approved by the club’s advisors and members. There is a period of 90 days (three months) for all political and bureaucratic procedures (due diligence, drafting the contract, etc.) to be carried out.

– We are proud to announce the biggest deal in the history of Brazilian clubs. We worked tirelessly over the last few months to find a long-term partner, with financial and operational capacity, who shared our ambition to replace Vasco in his place as a football giant, in Brazil and in South America. future, winner, sustainable and without debts, everything that our immense supporters want – said Salgado.

1 of 2 Josh Wander (777 partner), Jorge Salgado and Jorge Arciniegas (777 sports director) pose with club shirts — Photo: Disclosure Josh Wander (777 partner), Jorge Salgado and Jorge Arciniegas (777 sports director) pose with club shirts — Photo: Disclosure

The agreement is still “non-binding”, that is, the document does not create obligations for the parties involved, until the deal is consummated.

– Including the R$700 million debt to be assumed by Vasco SAF, the offer values ​​SAF at R$1.7 billion, making this the biggest transaction in the history of Brazilian football – explained the club.

To arrive at this account, Vasco considers the proposal of R$ 700 million for 70% of the SAF, which leaves the evaluation of 100% of the club’s football at R$ 1 billion. After that, the club adds up the debts of R$ 700 million, which will be assumed by the company.

– We are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to join Vasco da Gama’s incredible team. We have immense respect for Vasco’s rich success story and his pioneering role in supporting social inclusion in Brazilian sport. We look forward to investing in a city with one of the best talent pools in the world, in a country that lives and breathes football, just like we do’ – said one of 777’s founding partners, Josh Wander.

In the agreement, it is also established that São Januário will continue to be the property of the association. The company-club, controlled by the new owners, will take over the management of the stadium through a lease contract, which will last for 50 years, renewable for another 50 years.

– CRVG will transfer its football assets and will cede the right to use the São Januário stadium to SAF, while maintaining ownership of its headquarters: Calabouço, Lagoa and Complexo de São Januário – the note said.

The costs of the sports complex will become the responsibility of the SAF. This will make the association drastically reduce its daily expenses, as the maintenance of São Januário represents a large part of them.

777 Partners was founded in 2015. Based in Miami, United States, the company invests in different fields: aviation, financial services, insurance, media and entertainment.

In football, the company fully bought Genoa, from Italy, and acquired a minority stake in Sevilla, from Spain. There is also interest in buying other teams, in Europe and beyond.

777 also has stakes in a company that operates in Brazilian football, 1190 Sports, responsible for selling broadcasting rights for the Brazilian Championship.

Still in the field of football broadcasts, the company invests in Fanatiz, a streaming service that mainly shows football championships for the United States market.

“The Regatta Club Vasco da Gama and 777 Partners announce that they have signed a memorandum of understanding for an investment in Brazilian football. Vasco of Gamma.

The non-binding proposal of the North American investment company is to invest R$ 700 million in exchange for a 70% stake in Vasco of Gama Sociedade Anónima do Futebol (“Vasco SAF”) to be constituted. Including the R$700 million debt to be assumed by the Vasco SAF, the offer values ​​SAF at R$1.7 billion, making this the largest transaction in the history of Brazilian football.

777 Partners has agreed to provide CRVG with a BRL 70 million bridge loan, convertible into shares of the Vasco SAF at the closing of the transaction.

During a period of 90 days, 777 Partners will conduct a confirmatory due diligence in order to finalize the investment, which will still be subject to the approval of the CRVG partners at the General Meeting.

The transaction will help Vasco to regain its leading role in Brazilian and international football. 777 Partners will act as a long-term strategic partner to enable the company’s ambitious plans and sustainable future. Vasco.

O Vasco SAF will be 777 Partners’ main investment in South America, and the Vasco will use 777’s network of companies to modernize the club with access to new media technologies, broadcasting and data utilization for talent identification.

CRVG will transfer its football assets and will cede the right to use the São Januário stadium to SAF, while retaining ownership of its headquarters: Calabouço, Lagoa and Complexo de São Januário.

The SAF will create conditions for football in the Vasco recover its high sporting performance and for the long-term sustainability of CRVG, and the club will be able to increase its investments in Olympic and Paralympic sports.

“We are proud to announce the biggest agreement in the history of Brazilian clubs. We worked tirelessly over the last few months to find a long-term partner, with financial and operational capacity, who shared our ambition to replace the Vasco in his place as a giant of football, in Brazil and in South America. It will be the zero point of a new future, winner, sustainable and without debts, everything that our immense supporters want”, says Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco of Gamma.

Among the many investments in sports, entertainment and media, 777 Partners recently acquired full ownership of Genoa CFC, Italy’s oldest football club, and also owns a considerable share of Sevilla FC, one of the most prestigious football clubs and successful in Spain.

‘We are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to join the incredible team of Vasco da Gama,” said Josh Wander, Founder and Managing Partner of 777 Partners. “We have immense respect for the rich success story of the Vasco and its pioneering role in supporting social inclusion in Brazilian sport. We look forward to investing in a city with one of the best concentrations of talent in the world, in a country that lives and breathes football, just like we do.”

