Vocalist of Calcinha Preta asks for “national fast” for recovery of Paulinha Abelha

posted on 02/21/2022 13:16



(credit: Rondinelle de Paula)

The lead singer of the group Calcinha Preta Daniel Diau, used social networks to ask for prayers and fasting for the recovery of Paulinha Abelha. The singer has been hospitalized since the 11th due to kidney problems and a bacteria in the brain.

Diau shared in Instagram stories a poster announcing the beginning of a “national fast” this Monday (21). “Join us in Fasting for Paulinha’s health”, says the publication.

In recent days, the singer has made a series of posts asking for prayers for the singer’s improvement. “I believe in the power of prayer and the power of the miracle, let’s all join hands and cry out to our God that at the right time he will act”, he declared in one.

“My sister, I can’t wait to see you take the stage,” he wrote. “We are in constant prayers for your healing. Be strong, little bee,” she said in another.

According to a medical report released, the singer sustains a serious neurological condition, breathing with the support of devices and without clinical signs of hemodynamic instability.



