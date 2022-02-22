Volkswagen releases teaser that anticipates new Virtus look







Teaser of the new Indian Volkswagen Virtus Photo: VW/Disclosure

It’s not long before we get to know the new Volkswagen Virtus. The German automaker released a teaser last week in India that anticipates some details of the restyling that the compact sedan should receive in Brazil in 2022. With a presentation scheduled for March 8, Virtus will be launched in the Indian market already with news in design, which will have different details from the Polo hatch.

Although the teaser does not reveal many details of the design, it is possible to see some changes of the new Volkswagen Virtus. At the front, the headlights will have a new shape, with straighter lines and a tapered profile. Internally, they will have new LED lighting and visual signature elements. The front grille will be similar to that of the European Polo, and only has a frieze at the bottom.

In the more expensive versions, it must have an LED bar connecting the headlights. As well as the headlights, the bumper is another piece that will have a distinctive design from the Polo. In the image released in the teaser, the Virtus has larger, rectangular-shaped air intakes. On the side, the only change will be the arrival of new wheel options.





Teaser of the new Indian Volkswagen Virtus Photo: VW/Disclosure

At the rear, the restyled Virtus will have new LED taillights and changes to the bumpers. Inside, rumors indicate that the sedan may gain new, more refined finishing materials, with touch-sensitive surfaces. This change should also be applied to the Brazilian Virtus.

The new Indian Volkswagen Virtus will also have other changes compared to the Brazilian version. Under the hood, the sedan can be equipped with the 150 hp 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. This option is not available for national Virtus. Another novelty would be the option of the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The platform will be the MQB A0 IN, a simplified version of the sedan sold in Brazil.





Teaser of the new Indian Volkswagen Virtus Photo: VW/Disclosure

In the Brazilian market, the new Virtus should keep the current 1.0 TSI 128 hp engines and the 1.4 TSI 150 hp engines. Information from the Mobiauto website indicates that the entry versions of the sedan can also bring the 1.0 turbo in the same schedule that was offered in the late Up. In the hatch, the engine offered up to 105 hp of power and 165 Nm of torque. The 1.6 MSI aspirated engine of 120 hp that equipped the Virtus should not return, as it does not fit the new rules for emission of pollutants from Proconve.





Interior of the new Virtus should get changes from the European Polo Photo: VW

The new Indian Virtus will be officially unveiled on March 8th. In the Asian country, it will replace the old Volkswagen Vento, a sedan based on the fifth generation of the Polo. Released under the name of New Global Sedan, Virtus may also arrive in India under a new name, and may also be sold in other markets, such as China. In Brazil, the new Virtus should arrive by the second half of this year.