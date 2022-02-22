VW prepares the renewed Polo and Vitus for the second half | secrets

VW Virtus: teaser of the 2023 version of the compact sedan is shown on the social networks of the German brand from India before the debut
One of the main novelties that Volkswagen is preparing in Brazil until the end of the year is the renewed line of the Polo and Virtus duo. After having rushed to enter the fight in the disputed SUV market, in which it now has the T-Cross, Nivus and Taos models in Brazil, the manufacturer is trying to update its main compacts in the country.

Be the Pole
or Virtus
both already circulate camouflaged in Brazil in the configuration that will be adopted in the 2023 line. In addition, the sedan had an image of the front released by Volkswagen
of India on their social networks that can give clues on how the renewed model should look. As the front is common in both, you can also expect the same look in the Pole
.

From the image, it is possible to notice that it should not only be the bumper and the front grille of the Polo and Virtus duo
that will be redesigned, but also the headlights, which will gain LED fillets around the edges, giving a more sophisticated and modern look to the VW compacts. You can also see that a wider air intake will be adopted, which will give more sportiness.

However, as far as is known, both Pole
how much Virtus
should have more discreet changes in Brazil. In the hatch, for example, only the bumper will be able to receive new features, leaving the lanterns practically as they are today. As usual, the two will receive new wheels games
among other aesthetic details to gain appeal in the face of strong rivals.

In the mechanical part, the following options should be offered: Pole
1.0 aspirated with six-speed manual transmission and 1.0 or 1.4 turbo with automatic transmission, the latter two also available in the sedan Virtus
always with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

