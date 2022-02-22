VW ship fire lasted longer due to batteries

The fire aboard the Ro-Ro Felicity Ace ship has finally been extinguished and the Volkswagen group’s 4,000-vehicle car transporter will be towed away in the next few hours.

Still adrift, the transport ship carries a fleet estimated at $282 million, destined for a port in upstate New York.

On Wednesday (16), the Felicity Ace declared an emergency in the face of a fire on board and the crew of 22 people were rescued, leaving the Panamanian-flagged ship adrift.

After this period in flames, the fire probably destroyed all the cargo, including examples of models from Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini, as well as many Volkswagens, in particular ID.3 and ID.4.

According to Captain João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the closest port to the island of Faial, in the Azores, the fire remained intense for many days due to the lithium batteries in the electric cars.

Cabeças said electric cars were “keeping the fire alive”. The Portuguese official also commented that for this type of fire it was necessary to use special equipment to dissipate it.

However, Cabeças did not comment on whether the fire was caused by the electric cars on board, noting that the concentration of fire increased more in the area of ​​the fuel tanks.

“Our concern is with pollution because the ship has large amounts of fuel on board and car batteries, but so far there are no sources of pollution,” said Cabeças.

The captain further said that as the temperature on board drops, crews will be able to climb up and proceed to tow the ship back to Europe or towards the Bahamas.

According to a Bloomberg note, citing an e-mail from VW, there are still Audi cars in the lost lot and the total number of vehicles was 3,965, 1,100 from Porsche, 189 from Bentley and 21 from Lamborghini.

With the addition of Audi cars in numbers that the German brand did not report, the loss will be greater, with a source citing exact US$ 376,675,000. That’s just the value of the cars.

In 2019, VW lost more than 2,000 luxury cars, including Porsche and Audi, which sank with the Grand America ship after a fire.

In the face of fires in electric car batteries, including those registered in Brussels, in the case of ID.3, suspicions about the shipped batch are high, but only forensics will determine the cause of the fire.

