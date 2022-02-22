Watch an asteroid pass by Earth this Monday (21)

This Monday (21), the Virtual Telescope Project, a service provided by the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory, based in Rome, Italy, will make a live broadcast of the asteroid 1999 VF22, which will pass safely by Earth. The live starts at 19:00 EST (21:00, Brasília time), on the project’s WebTv and on the official YouTube channel.

The Virtual Telescope Project captured this image of asteroid 1999 VF22 on February 11th. Image: Virtual Telescope Project

“The Virtual Telescope Project will show it live, online, just before the moment of the flyby. That way, you can join the journey from the comfort of your own home,” said founder Gianluca Masi in a statement.

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Small Body Database, the asteroid was discovered by the Catalina Sky Survey in 1999. The agency has an order from Congress to look for rocks potentially dangerous to Earth, and, at least so far, has not yet found any imminent threats after decades of judicious searching.

Read more:

What makes an asteroid potentially dangerous?

“Potentially Hazardous Objects” (PHOs) are any objects, whether asteroids or comets, whose orbit intersects that of Earth at a minimum distance of 7.5 million kilometers (19.5 times the distance between Earth and Earth). and the Moon) and have a diameter of about 140 meters or more.

With an estimated size of 310 meters in diameter, although 1999 VF22 falls into the “potentially dangerous” category, it will pass relatively far from our planet. Its closest approach will be about 5.4 million km, equivalent to 14 times the average distance from Earth to the Moon, according to Masi.

According to EarthSky, this asteroid orbits the Sun every 1.5 years. According to the website, astronomers are also using the Goldstone Radar Antenna in California to observe the space rock between February 19 and 24.

Masi also captured an image of the asteroid on the 11th using a PlaneWave 17-inch telescope. “During the exposure time of the image, the asteroid was approaching Earth at a distance of 35 million km,” he said.

