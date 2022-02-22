What drives the price of soy

It was confirmed that the peak of soybean prices in the 2021/2022 season, on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT), would take place on February 10th, as predicted by TF Consultoria Agroeconomia. It was on that date that the latest USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates) report was released.

“Since then, prices have never reached the level of US$ 16.33 cents/bushel on that day. This Friday they reached US$ 16.14, but they returned”, emphasizes the team of market analysts.

Consulting AgResource Brasil believes in a “very volatile market at the end of March. On Monday, the Chicago Stock Exchange will be closed due to the President’s Day holiday in the USA. After that, it will be the geopolitics between Russia and Ukraine, the size of South American production and the USDA event on Friday, the 25th, that will determine the prices. We expect the entity to indicate neutral to slightly bearish US corn and soybean ending stocks. But, in our view, the fundamentals continue to indicate a rise”.

WEEKLY ANALYSIS OF PRICE TREND

HIGH FACTORS

*Big reduction in South American supply this season

*Weathers are still unfavorable, allowing our negative adjustments to the crops

*The low Chinese demand directed to the United States keeps Chicago high

DOWNLOAD FACTORS

*Dollar falling 3.13% in February and 8.21% in the last 30 days

*China canceling between 5 and 12 ships of Brazilian soy

*Negative crush margins in China, with factories shutting down, reduces demand