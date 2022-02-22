What drives the price of soy

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on What drives the price of soy 2 Views

It was confirmed that the peak of soybean prices in the 2021/2022 season, on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT), would take place on February 10th, as predicted by TF Consultoria Agroeconomia. It was on that date that the latest USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates) report was released.

“Since then, prices have never reached the level of US$ 16.33 cents/bushel on that day. This Friday they reached US$ 16.14, but they returned”, emphasizes the team of market analysts.

Consulting AgResource Brasil believes in a “very volatile market at the end of March. On Monday, the Chicago Stock Exchange will be closed due to the President’s Day holiday in the USA. After that, it will be the geopolitics between Russia and Ukraine, the size of South American production and the USDA event on Friday, the 25th, that will determine the prices. We expect the entity to indicate neutral to slightly bearish US corn and soybean ending stocks. But, in our view, the fundamentals continue to indicate a rise”.

WEEKLY ANALYSIS OF PRICE TREND

HIGH FACTORS

*Big reduction in South American supply this season
*Weathers are still unfavorable, allowing our negative adjustments to the crops
*The low Chinese demand directed to the United States keeps Chicago high

DOWNLOAD FACTORS

*Dollar falling 3.13% in February and 8.21% in the last 30 days
*China canceling between 5 and 12 ships of Brazilian soy
*Negative crush margins in China, with factories shutting down, reduces demand

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Volkswagen releases teaser that anticipates new Virtus look

Teaser of the new Indian Volkswagen Virtus Photo: VW/Disclosure It’s not long before we get …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved