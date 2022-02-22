What is the recommended blood sugar level?

Going to the doctor regularly and having routine exams is essential for maintaining our health. However, some habits in our life can be real enemies for our organism. With this, we can bring sugar as a good example of something that is present in several industrialized products that many love and that is even addictive, but we must be careful not to go over the limit.

Read more: 3 foods to remove from your breakfast if you want to prevent high glucose

Blood sugar level should be a point to draw attention to people who usually consume it a lot in their routine. But not only the ants should be aware, since we can all have a predisposition to develop some type of disease, such as diabetes.

Therefore, it is always important, when performing the test, to check if your result is within the established standards as normal or if the numbers indicate hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) or hyperglycemia (high blood sugar).

In this way, it is important to have a notion of what is the ideal amount to be outside the risk zone of diseases caused by excess or lack of blood sugar. Therefore, glucose measurement is done in mg/dL, that is, how many milligrams are contained in a deciliter.

Therefore, when fasting samples are analyzed, the US health agency, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), estimates that the amount considered normal for blood sugar should be less than 99 mg/dL.

However, if these values ​​are higher than those established with normal, it is important to seek a doctor for better guidance, as the blood glucose is altered. If this value exceeds the 126 mg/dL line, doctors are already considering the option of established comorbidity, that is, it is a condition of diabetes.

The importance of blood glucose balance

Lower blood sugar

Without even knowing the exact result of an exam, low glucose can generate symptoms such as greater irritation, increased hunger, becoming anxious or increased anxiety, weakness, cold sweat, among others.

Higher blood sugar

In addition, the opposite can also generate some symptoms, such as: urinating more often, more thirst, frequent headaches, nausea, indisposition, sluggishness (sleep), changes in weight, among others.