What time does the BBB start today? Who will be eliminated today?

Today is the day for fans of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) to know the result of the fifth wall of the edition, which has Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo and Paulo André vying for permanence.

According to the schedule of the carioca station, today’s program will start at 10:30 pm, Brasília time and right after the exhibition of the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

Yesterday, at the end of the discord game — in which Gustavo was the main target — the walled-in had the opportunity to ask for votes once again.

Gustavo was the first to speak and said that he knows that his strategy is risky, but that if the other participants give time, he will show that he is a person with a “giant heart”.

“I want to play, I want to live it here, as much as it can bring me risks, anguish, fear, but I came here for that. The comfort zone was out there and I wanted to get out of it”, said the curitibano.

Brunna, on the other hand – identified as the one eliminated by the UOL poll – stated that her strategy differs from the one chosen by Gustavo and added that if she adopted a “forced strategy” she would not be being herself.

“I have my story in here, as much as I’m more in mine, don’t position myself too much for my fears. […] I came here to pass on my truth, to show who I am and to show this player side of me”, said the singer’s wife.

Finally, Paulo André had his chance to take a stand. The athlete said that he was adapting to the game during the program and that the relationship with people is his biggest difficulty.

“I’m a very competitive guy, but among people I find it difficult to impose myself, speak up and cast a vote. But I believe I’m getting into the game, I still have a lot to show in this regard. […] It may be late, the wall is fatal, but that’s it, I have to respect my limits”, said the athlete.