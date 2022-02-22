What to expect from Magazine Luiza and Via’s shares after the fall in 2021?

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) shares rose 156.16% and 206.06% between April and December 2020, respectively. However, in the following year, they returned almost all of this appreciation

Deteriorating economic conditions were the engine for the casualties. With high inflation and interest rates, the results of the two e-commerce giants were severely impacted

A complicated scenario is still expected for companies in the medium term. The recovery may come only at the end of the monetary tightening, expected for 2023

In March 2020, fears related to the emergence of a new virus shook the world and caused widespread falls in stock markets. After the initial blow, the behavior of the assets took different directions. While the roles of airlines and brick-and-mortar retail continued to take a heavy toll, two e-retail giants saw their numbers soar.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) shares rose 156.16% and 206.06% between April and December 2020, respectively. At the end of that year, MGLU3 was trading at R$24.95, after starting the period at R$9.34, and VIIA3 closed the year at R$16.16, compared to R$4.66 reached after the impact of the coronavirus in B3.

The upward movement was due to the e-commerce boom. That is, social isolation boosted e-commerce: a portion of the population that would take years to join online shopping began to use the resource after the coronavirus crisis – after all, stores were closed and most people sought to avoid agglomerations. in supermarkets.

At the end of 2019, for example, the share of e-commerce in Magalu’s total sales was 48%. At the end of 2020, online accounted for 63.8%. At Via, internet purchases went from 28.7% to 46.6% of the company’s total sales.

“The pandemic has caused very strong optimism regarding the growth trend of e-commerce. People started to buy more online and feel more secure. The quality of services also improved, there was a change in consumer habits”, says Pedro Serra, research manager at Ativa Investimentos.

This is also the opinion of Bruno Madruga, partner and head of equity at Monte Bravo Investimentos. “Emergency aid encouraged consumption, especially in retail, and through e-commerce these companies benefited a lot. Even the quarterly results for the year 2020 were spectacular. People saw that e-commerce works and had time, because they were at home, to make these purchases”, he says.

But in 2021 stocks returned almost all of the previous year’s appreciation. Magazine Luiza’s shares accumulated a decrease of 71.06% and Via’s shares dropped 67.51%. In 2022, the losses continued: MGLU3 drops 16.62% since the first trading day of January and VIIA3 drops 28.38%.

In other words, both returned to the level they were at before the impact of the pandemic. Today, MGLU3 and VIIA3 are trading at BRL 6.02 and BRL 3.76, respectively, after reaching historic highs of BRL 28.24 and BRL 22.36 during the first year of the pandemic.

Valuation error?

After all, has the market exaggerated expectations for the growth of companies? In Madruga’s view, there was no error in the valuation, but a deterioration in economic conditions from 2021 onwards.

Last year, inflation reached 10.06%. In reaction, the Central Bank accelerated the rise in interest rates and took the Selic from the historic low, at 2%, to the current 10.75%. This combination of a general increase in prices and a cycle of high interest rates has a direct impact on consumption and, consequently, on retail.

Bruna explains that the increase in Selic mainly impacts ‘white line’ retailers, a segment in which Magazine Luiza and Via are included. That is, they are companies that sell long-lasting products such as refrigerators, microwaves and stoves. With higher interest rates, the population tends to postpone the exchange of these appliances.

“This type of product tends to lose momentum and, naturally, the companies had a retreat. And not only here, but retailers in other countries had significant drops due to rising interest rates and accelerating inflation”, explains Madruga.

Serra, from Ativa, reinforces this view. “During the pandemic, we had a very favorable scenario for indebtedness with lower interest rates. Today, we had the consequence, with the indebtedness of families at the highest level in the historical series”, he says.

The slowdown in consumption was clear in the results for the 3rd quarter of 2021, the most recent ones released. In the case of Magalu, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) decreased by 75.3% compared to the same period in 2020, from 546.1 million to R$134.8 million. Net income also dropped 30.3% to R$143.5 million.

Via also recorded a decline in results. Net revenue decreased 5.9% in the 3rd quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, to R$7.3 million. The company also recorded a net loss of R$638 million, in the wake of the impact of the explosive increase in labor provisions.

In the 4th quarter of 2021, the results should also be lower than expected. “The sales of physical stores were pressured and the growth slowdown that the companies had been presenting until then. The expectation is that, at least in the 1st half of 2022, the situation will remain complicated”, emphasizes Serra.

Recommendation

Ativa has a neutral recommendation for Via’s shares and a buy recommendation for Magazine Luiza. In the case of the former, what weighs against the papers is the less reinforced cash position and the increase in provisions for labor claims. Especially in a year of high volatility, this is an important risk to take into account. Magalu, on the other hand, has a more solid track record, of growth with profitability and cash generation.

“This year we still have little visibility on what will happen in the elections, in addition to having other foreign competitors entering the Brazilian market and this ends up putting pressure on retailers’ profitability. Because of this, the market has already priced in the worst scenario”, explains Serra.

However, looking ahead, there is an expectation that inflation will cool down and interest rates will return to a more comfortable level in the medium term. “We see some levers for the recovery of the results of these companies”, explains Serra.

Madruga, from Monte Bravo, sees the scenario becoming clearer for retailers from 2023 onwards. “Right now, the e-commerce segment is not the most attractive for investors, but commodities. However, probably next year the Selic rate will decrease and this can bring a benefit to retail and to these assets that have fallen a lot”, he says.

