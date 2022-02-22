Which stock to buy now, according to 7 analysts – Money Times

Last week ended the harvest of results from the banks of the fourth quarter of 2021. At first, the numbers showed that companies continue to extract billionaire profits, even in a more difficult macro scenario.

According to data from economicstogether Itau (ITUB4), Bradesco (BBDC4), Santander (SANB11) and Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) had nominal profit, which disregards inflation, of R$ 81.63 billion, the highest in the last 15 years.

Despite this, two banks presented completely antagonistic results. While the figures for Itaú filled the eyes of the market, with shares soaring 8% after the release of the numbers, Bradesco had exactly the opposite reaction, with shares falling 8% after the results.

According to analysts interviewed by the Money Times, two factors explain this mismatch. First, because Itaú delivered numbers beyond what was expected by the market, while Bradesco disappointed. Another factor was the guidances (projections), with Itaú projecting more optimistic numbers than Bradesco.

Bank Profit expected profit Itau BRL 7.1 billion BRL 6.8 billion Bradesco BRL 6.6 billion BRL 6.9 billion

Which share to buy: Bradesco or Itaú?

At the moment, the view is almost unanimous that Itaú is a better option to have now.

According to Fred Nobre, leader of the stock analysis area at Warrenthe house keeps its distance from Bradesco, at least for now, due to the results below expectations.

“Santander and Bradesco suffer a lot from insurance expenses and fees. In addition, the loan portfolio has a slightly lower quality. Itaú has follow-up private more robust, invests more in technology. We see the bank as a quality thesis within the banking sector. Itaú’s profitability is also higher, at around 20%, well above other banks. So Itaú, naturally, is traded at a premium in relation to the others. It is our favorite in terms of quality,” he argues.

The vision is also reinforced by Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Asset, which has a preference for Itaú shares. “Bradesco provisioned much more than the others. This affected profitability and the market crashed into the stock. But it is a solid institution”, he points out.

For Rodrigo Crespi, analyst at Guide Investments, Itaú’s guidance is more aggressive. “In addition, exposure to the credit line is greater when compared to Bradesco”, he says.

Even so, he recalls that Bradesco’s shares are more discounted and, therefore, he sees greater potential for returns for the bank.

Lucas Mastromonico, variable income operator at B.Side Investimentos, argues that the quality of Bradesco’s results left “much to be desired”. On the other hand, Itaú showed that it “is not kidding around” when showing its numbers and projections.

“Itaú came with a very strong result, with good numbers, with a lot of quality. While Bradesco slowed down a bit in terms of new customers and digital, Itaú took off”, he adds.

In the opinion of bank of americaItaú is structurally better positioned for higher rates, while its orientation seems more conservative and reserves room for upside surprises.

Last Friday, BofA raised Itaú’s target price and lowered Bradesco’s after the release of the fourth quarter numbers, although it maintained the buy recommendation for both stocks.

Santander makes its preference clear: Itaú

O Santander made his position very clear when he took Bradesco out of his top pick (favorite) among banks and elected Itaú to take the place.

According to analysts Henrique Navarro, Arnon Shirazi and Anahy Rios, Bradesco’s recently released guidance for 2022 indicates that earnings growth should be driven by an expanding loan portfolio and a shift in the mix to higher-yield lines of credit, which brings greater risks, considering the more challenging macroeconomic scenario.

“The greater penetration of these lines could lead to greater provisioning needs, which, combined with higher expenses, will end up weighing on net income, in our view”, he adds.

In the case of Itaú, Santander says that in addition to exceeding its 2021 guidance and achieving 45% earnings growth in 2021, it sees potential for the bank to “hit 16% growth in 2022, supported by strong growth in loans and controlled default”.

Analysts recall that Itaú shares have risen in recent weeks, with a total potential return of 38.9% in 2022.

“Considering that Itaú shot up 23.2% year-to-date (vs. Ibov +9.5%), we believe that some may assume that the recent positive news is already priced in”, they observe.

Even so, they remain optimistic about the paper, viewing the bank as defensive, “especially as it stands to benefit from higher interest rates in the medium term.”

“While the big banks are now delivering ROEs above history, with lower default rates and above-average coverage ratios, they are still trading below pre-pandemic levels,” he recalls.

Santander lowered Bradesco’s target price from R$28 to R$26 and raised Itaú’s target price to R$36. The recommendation is to buy for both.

who is “more fintech“?

Another point emphasized by the analysts heard by the report was the advance in technology and innovation of the banks.

The development of both aspects are seen as fundamental for banks, especially in the midst of a scenario of popularity of fintechs, which have conquered a younger audience.

“Itaú has been more intelligent in relation to the creation of products. Today you have Iti, a platform created for young people who have no contact with banks, and also credit origination, which is a very important factor”, says Edmar de Oliveira, operator of the variable income desk at One Investimento.

For him, Itaú is building an interesting product mix, with a hub of diversified products, which improves its outlook for 2022.

Guide’s Crespi says the two banks’ roles tend to be very much in line.

“It is very difficult to separate one from the other because of their size. The big difference is more cost control, which Itaú has done better. From an innovation point of view, Itaú has been more pioneering, closing the gap between itself and fintechs. Therefore, Itaú should continue to lead”, he adds.

