Who is Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who decided to invade Ukraine | World

Vladimir Vladimirovitch Putin, 70, has been in power for more than 20 years and became president of Russia in 2000 after Boris Yeltsin resigned. This Monday (21), he ordered the invasion of troops in Ukraine after two regions declared separation.

Top 10 dates in the life of Vladimir Putin

Below, see the main milestones in the Russian leader’s trajectory:

Putin was born into a working-class family on the outskirts of Leningrad, present-day Saint Petersburg, on October 7, 1952. A recent law school graduate, he entered the training of the KGB, the Russian secret service, in 1975.

He began public life in 1994 as deputy mayor of the city of St. Petersburg.

On August 16, 1999, Putin was chosen Prime Minister by then-President Boris Yeltsin. In 2000, after the resignation of Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin was elected president of Russia in the first round.

According to analysts, it was his firm stance in the second Chechen war (1999 and 2009) that proved to be showing Moscow’s control over Chechen rebels, which was felt as a “resurgence” of Russian state power.

In 2004, Russia’s top leader was reelected and spent four more years in power. Still in 2004, the president signed the Kyoto Protocol, with the objective of reducing greenhouse gases.

As he cannot serve more than two consecutive terms, Putin cedes the Kremlin to his prime minister Dmitry Medvedev.

New election and divorce

In 2012, he was elected president again in the first round for a six-year term. The election was marked by unprecedented demonstrations by the opposition.

A year after returning to the presidency, Putin announces his divorce from Liudmila, his wife since 1983, with whom he has two daughters.

Crimea annexation and support for Bashar Al Assad

In 2014, the Russian president promoted the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea after the occupation by Russian troops. In 2015 Putin gives his military support to the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

The president of Russia was re-elected in the elections of March 18, 2018, with a wide advantage over his opponents. He registered over 76% of the votes and had over 56 million votes, a number that surpasses his 2004 record.

May stay in power until 2036

In 2021, Putin signed into law a law that allows him to run for two more terms after his current term ends in 2024. With that, the leader in Russia can stay in power until 2036.

On February 21, 2022, Vladimir Putin announced that he recognizes two breakaway regions of Ukraine, Luhansk and Donetsk, as independent.

The move exacerbated tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a crisis that began with the Ukrainian intention to join NATO – an alliance led by the US.

