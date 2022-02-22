Who leaves BBB 22? Partial poll result points Brunna as eliminated on the 5th wall

Known as one of the edition plants, the dancer Brunna Gonçalves must be the fifth eliminated from the BBB 22, according to the partial result of the Northeast diary From this week. the sister received 68.62% of votes of readers until the beginning of the night of this Monday (21).

The walled-in is competing alongside brothers Gustavo and Paulo André, who had respectively 23.39% and 7.99% in the same poll.

all in all, there were 3,442 votes, 2,362 of which were directed to Brunna. The former member of Casa de Vidro received 805 and the Olympic athlete, 275.

ARRIVAL AT THE WALL

Brunna Gonçalves ended up on the wall after nomination by leader Lucas Bissoli. The medical student had already said, before the Sunday program, that he intended to send the dancer to Paredão. so soon fulfilling the wish in front of presenter Tadeu Schmidt.

Gustavo, in turn, was already on the wall since the Big Fone played last Friday (19). This because Brunna had indicated the brother after answering the phone, they ordered sending a participant straight to the hot seat.

Already Paulo Andre ended up on the Paredão of the week after Grupo Confessionário, formed by Lina, Jessilane, Tiago and Natália, nominated him.

Although Gustavo and PA participated in the back and forthfailed to escape like Eli and Jessi.